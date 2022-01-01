Go
The Crispy Biscuit

182 Park Avenue

Popular Items

Average Joe's Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Crispy Biscuits and Gravy$7.00
Crispy biscuuts topped with sausage grave.
The Gigantic Breakfast$8.00
Giganti(c) Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Bacon$2.00
1 Egg$1.00
Side of Hash Tots$2.00
Ice coffee$2.00
Pamcakes$5.00
French Toast$5.00
Location

182 Park Avenue

Conneaut OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
