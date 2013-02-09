The Eureka - 45 High Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
45 High Street, Block Island RI 02807
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dead Eye Dick's & Dick's Fish - 218 Ocean Ave. Block Island, RI
No Reviews
218 Ocean Ave. Block Island, RI 02807
View restaurant
Champlin's Resort - Plaza Outlets: Blockamole & Sugar Shack
No Reviews
80 West Side Road Block Island, RI 02807
View restaurant
Champlin's Resort - The Landing and Pool
No Reviews
80 West Side Road Block Island, RI 02807
View restaurant