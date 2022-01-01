The Farmer and Fork Cafe at Tower Hill
Come in and enjoy!
11 French Drive
Popular Items
Location
11 French Drive
Boylston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Other Place
Come in and enjoy!
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine
We moved but just down the street at 184 West Boylston Street (Planet Fitness/Salter College Plaza)
Call (774) 261-8169 or order online at www.brownrice2.com
We are open daily for lunch and dinner
The Draught House Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Brown Rice 2
Come in and enjoy!