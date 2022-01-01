Go
Toast

The Farmer and Fork Cafe at Tower Hill

Come in and enjoy!

11 French Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Saratoga Still Water$3.00
Maine Root Soda$4.25
Tarragon Chicken Salad$14.00
Roasted Chicken Salad with Tarragon with Greens and Sliced Tomato. Served on a Ciabatta Roll with Chips and a Pickle.
Polar Seltzer$1.75
Harvest Bowl$15.75
Herb Roasted Chicken, Olive Oil Poached Parsnips, Apple Glazed Delicata Squash, Shredded Sprout & Apple Slaw, Roasted Fennel, Dried Cranberries, & Quinoa over a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with a side of Cider Rosemary Vinaigrette.
Hummus & Grilled Vegetable Wrap$14.00
House made hummus topped with spinach, roasted vegetables, and slices of fresh tomatoes served on a tomato basil wrap.
Can be prepared Gluten free upon request
1/2 Sandwich with Bowl of Soup$15.50
Your choice of half a sandwich and a bowl of soup.
Classic Grilled Cheese$14.00
Muenster, mozzarella and cheddar cheese melted between crispy sourdough bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle.
Macaroni & Cheese$7.00
The kids mac & cheese is served with a clementine
Turkey Reuben$14.00
North Country Smoked Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, House Made Russian Dressing and Cole Slaw on Sourdough Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
See full menu

Location

11 French Drive

Boylston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Other Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Rice Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

We moved but just down the street at 184 West Boylston Street (Planet Fitness/Salter College Plaza)
Call (774) 261-8169 or order online at www.brownrice2.com
We are open daily for lunch and dinner

The Draught House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brown Rice 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston