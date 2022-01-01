The Franklin

The Elysian Bar

No reviews yet

The Elysian Bar will be closed Sat 8/28-Tues 8/31 for Storm.

Opening for dining in our breezy Piazza or inside the Church Wednesday-Sunday 5pm-10pm

Open for curbside pickup Wednesday-Sunday 5pm-9:30pm.

Open for Brunch in the Church Saturday & Sunday at 11am.

