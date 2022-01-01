Go
The Franklin

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2600 Dauphine St • $$

Avg 4.2 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

MEATBALLS$11.00
GOAT CHEESE POLENTA & RED GRAVY
ROMAINE & KALE CAESAR$10.00
ANCHOVY & BREADCRUMBS
FRANKLIN BURGER$15.00
PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1, BACON $2, EXTRA PATTY $4. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$16.00
SERVED WITH GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
VEGGIE BURGER$16.00
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, PROVOLONE, LTOP, AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUN. +ADD EGG $1. // SERVED WITH FRIES (SUB: SALAD $2, PARM FRIES $2)
EGGPLANT$15.00
FRIES$7.00
AIOLI
SIDE OF SPAG$4.00
CHICKEN PARMESAN PLATTER$18.00
SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE SALAD OR GARLIC SPAGHETTI.
TIRAMISU
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
2600 Dauphine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
