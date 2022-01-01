The Kolache Cafe
Pronounced “ko-lah-chee”, these Czech pastries are made of a light and fluffy slightly sweet & salty yeast dough and usually filled with fruit and other amazing treats. Our cheesecake ones with a fruit middle are breath taking! Try them today!
4302 E Ray Rd. • $$
4302 E Ray Rd.
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
