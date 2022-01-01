Go
The Kolache Cafe

Pronounced “ko-lah-chee”, these Czech pastries are made of a light and fluffy slightly sweet & salty yeast dough and usually filled with fruit and other amazing treats. Our cheesecake ones with a fruit middle are breath taking! Try them today!

4302 E Ray Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham, Egg & Cheese$2.98
A perfect combination of egg, ham and cheese in a freshly baked kolache. This is the classic breakfast inside a delicious fresh kolache roll. This is perfect for breakfast on the go, sports events, meetings and anywhere you get hungry!
Breakfast Savory 1/2 Dozen$15.00
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese$2.98
This is a great breakfast kolache with a blend of chorizo, eggs & cheddar cheese. It is a great southwest favorite with a slight touch of spice. A Must try!
Smoked Sausage & Cheese$2.98
This is one of the classic Texas Kolaches and a fan favorite! This beauty has Smoked Sausage, Cheddar Cheese and Jalapeño. We can leave out the Jalapeño, if you can't handle the heat.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. This is a perfect combination of sausage, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! This is perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events, family gatherings or simply eat them in your car. You will keep coming back fro more.
Breakfast Sweet 1/2 Dozen$10.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. A perfect combination of bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! Perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events and family events. You will keep coming back for more.
Breakfast Savory Dozen$29.00
Lunch / Dinner Savory Dozen$29.00
Italian Sausage & Gravy$2.98
Italian Sausage & Gravy! Simply Amazing!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4302 E Ray Rd.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
