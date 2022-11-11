Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Badlands Bar & Grill Badlands Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7192 S Price Rd

Tempe, AZ 85283

Popular Items

Peter's Salad
Uncle Sam
French Dip

Appetizers

1/2 Lb Cheese Balls

$10.00

Wisconsin cheese curds served with chipotle ranch

1 lb Cheese Balls

$16.00

Wisconsin cheese curds served with chipotle ranch

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Dakota Nachos

$18.00

tortilla chips, sour cream, beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, onion, tomato, avocado

Greek Fries

$13.00

olive oil, feta, oregano, lemon wedge, tzatziki sauce

Loaded Tots

$16.00

beer cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, green onion

Pretzel

$15.00

homemade giant pretzel served with beer cheese

Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled tortilla, cheddar jack, grilled chicken, sour cream, smashed avocado, tomato salsa

Spartichoke

$14.00

baked artichokes spinach & cheese dip, crispy brussels, Caesar caper aioli, breadcrumbs, tortilla chips

Sandwiches

Badlands Bison

$20.00

8oz bison patty, crispy onion straws, bacon, beer cheese

French Dip

$18.00

slow cooked beef, giardiniera, swiss cheese on a french roll served with Au jus on the side

Roosevelt

$18.00

Uncle Sam

$16.00

8oz beef patty, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, American, pickle chips, ketchup

Chicago Dawg

flame-grilled all-beef frank, glazed bun, poppy seed, sport peppers, mustard, tomato, onion, pickles, celery salt

Chicago Dawg

$15.00

flame grilled all beef frank, glazed bun, poppy seed, sport peppers, mustard, tomato, onion, relish, celery salt with choice of side

Chicken

Avocado

$16.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, smashed avocado

Buffalo

$15.00

grilled or crispy chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, tomato, red onion, mixed greens

Sweet & Spicy

$15.00

crispy chicken breast, honey hot sauce, cabbage slaw, sweet pickles, chipotle ranch

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.00

tempura walleye, fries, jalapeño fritters, lemon caper aioli

Kayla's Meatloaf

$20.00

homemade meatloaf, sweet tomato glazed, potato medley, brussels, Caesar caper aioli

Salads

Peter's Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, chipotle ranch, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, grilled chicken

Taco Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, salsa, ground beef, scallions, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, cheddar jack, avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, cilantro, gastrique onions, in a tortilla shell

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg, blue cheese dressing, scallions, bacon, tomato, gastrique onions

Wings

Wings Bone In

$15.00

Boneless 1 LB

$18.00Out of stock

Boneless 1/2 LB

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, 4 cheese

CYO Pizza

$18.00

Garden Grove

$22.00Out of stock

pesto, spinach, mushrooms, mozzarella, artichoke, red onion, feta, tomato, 4 cheese

Margherita

$22.00Out of stock

red sauce, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, parmesan

Meat Lovers

$28.00Out of stock

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, grilled chicken

Get Ducked Pizza

$24.00Out of stock

Fire House

$24.00Out of stock

Homemade Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

parmesan crusted chicken breast, homemade, orecchiette alfredo, pomodoro sauce, parmesan, crispy basil served with garlic toast

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$18.00

grilled chicken, homemade tagliatelle pasta, pesto, parmesan and crispy basil served with garlic toast

Spaghetti Bolognese

$17.00Out of stock

homemade pasta topped with in house bolognese and foam cheese served with garlic toast

Sauces

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of Asian BBQ

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Carolina Mustard

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ailoi

$0.50

Side Of Gravy

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Dishes

Fries

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side of Brussels

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Toast

$1.00

Dessert

Badlands Bread Pudding

$12.00

vanilla custard, bite size with strawberry, mango, and caramel dipping sauce

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Energy

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Sherly Temple

$2.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Juices and Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips W/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sia's Quesadilla

$8.00

Will's Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Mars' Burger

$8.00

Nikki Party

Steak

Prosciutto Chicken

Salmon

Tofu Stirfry

Per Person Cost

$80.00

Minors

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Friday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 4:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Restaurant info

In the parking lot next to the Hilton

Location

7192 S Price Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283

Directions

Gallery
Badlands Bar & Grill image
Badlands Bar & Grill image
Badlands Bar & Grill image

Map
