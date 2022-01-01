Go
Toast

The Lobster Pot Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

81 Canada Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

81 Canada Street

Lake George NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

gaslight.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

10 McGillis Public House

No reviews yet

Chef owned and operated, farm to table casual dining in Lake George Village. Daily menu changes will ensure only the freshest ingredients hit you plate. With a variety or steaks, seafood, authentic dishes, craft beer, wine & spirits, you are sure to find something to enjoy for dine in or take out.

George's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Yoshi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston