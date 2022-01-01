Go
The Local Deli - Rathdrum

6600 Commercial Park Ave

Popular Items

Half Coeur d'Alene Club$8.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing
Perfect Bagel$8.00
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado, bacon, and salt and pepper.
EZ Breezy$7.50
Chicken salad on a croissant with mayo, craisins, apples, cucumbers, sprouts, lettuce, and tomato.
Chips$1.25
Whole Build Your Own$11.50
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.
Canfield Cobb
lettuce, spinach, tomato, onion, bc crumbles, hard boiled egg, 3oz chicken, bacon, house made croutons, choice of dressing
Whole Garwood Grinder$14.50
Ham, pastrami, salami, cheddar, provolone cheese, choice of bread,dressing, veggies
Half Build Your Own$6.50
Your choice of bread, meat, cheese, dressing, and veggies.
Whole Local Club$14.50
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato, sprouts, avocado and ranch dressing. Served warm on your choice of bread.
Whole Coeur d'Alene Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, choice of bread, cheese, veggies, and dressing
Location

Rathdrum ID

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
