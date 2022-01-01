The Loop - MPLS
Come in and enjoy!
606 Washington Ave N
Popular Items
Location
606 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar La Grassa
Bar La Grassa is a casual, neighborhood-style restaurant featuring a combination of fresh pasta and dry pasta. The menu also includes a wide selection of antipasti, bruschetta and secondi meant for sharing, along with a full bar. Takeout hours are Tuesday-Thursday 5-8, Friday-Saturday 5-9
The Fabled Rooster
Come in and enjoy!
Borough and Parlour
Come in and enjoy!!
The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT
Come in and enjoy!