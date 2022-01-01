The Loop - MPLS

Go
Popular Items

BLACKENED CHICKEN & AVOCADO MELT$15.00
Pepper jack, avocado, tomato and garlic mayo.
Served on grilled sourdough
LOOP WINGS$16.00
Regular or Boneless, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
Fried cashew-breaded chicken breast, guacamole,
napa cabbage slaw, diced tomato and sweet chili sauce
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS$15.00
Served with hand-cut garlic and herb fries
BUFFALO CHICKEN WONTONS$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN$15.00
Served on a brioche bun with ancho chili
seasoned mayo on the side
SALMON RICE BOWL$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
BANG BANG SHRIMP$16.00
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili aioli, served with fresno chili, bibb lettuce, cabbage salad and fresh lime
GRILLED FLANK STEAK SALAD$17.00
Braised yukon gold potatoes, arugula, grilled red onion,
parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Tequila lime-glazed chicken,
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn salsa,
avocado, tortilla strips and ranch dressing
Location

606 Washington Ave N

Minneapolis MN

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
