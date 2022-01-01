Go
The Mixx

We prep from scratch and source ingredients with integrity to help you be your best self. A KC favorite since 2005.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4855 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Rocket Salad$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Full Mixx$11.00
Create your own salad
Pretzel Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, charred onion, tomato, spinach and garlic aioli on toasted pretzel bread.
Add To Go Utensils
Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Full Classic Cobb$14.00
(GF) Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado and romaine with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette or creamy gorgonzola.
Full Garden of Eden$11.00
(Veg, GF) Crisp granny smith apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola and wild field greens tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Country Club$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
1/2 Sandwich Combo$13.00
Choose any half sandwich, served with your choice of soup or selected salad. Greek salad (veg, gf) | Garden of Eden (gf) | Caeser | Classic Garden Salad (Veg)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4855 Main St.

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
