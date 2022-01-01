The Mixx
We prep from scratch and source ingredients with integrity to help you be your best self. A KC favorite since 2005.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
4855 Main St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4855 Main St.
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zocalo
Come in and enjoy!
BLU HWY
A Classic American Road Trip
Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit.
Modern American Cuisine
Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors.
Come in and enjoy!
Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY
Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.
Third Street Social KC
A chef-driven menu showcasing our midwestern heritage.