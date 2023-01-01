Go
Consumer picView gallery

The New American Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5700 Vt Rt 100

Londonderry, VT 05148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

5700 Vt Rt 100, Londonderry VT 05148

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burro Loco-Bar 802 - 8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort
orange starNo Reviews
8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort South Londonderr, VT 05155
View restaurantnext
Johnny Seesaw's - 51 Seesaws Run W
orange star4.2 • 105
51 Seesaws Run W Peru, VT 05152
View restaurantnext
The Fire Tower Restaurant & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
6E Village Square Stratton, VT 05360
View restaurantnext
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
orange starNo Reviews
2282 Depot Street Manchester Center, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2279 Depot Street Manchester, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Zoey's Double Hex
orange star4.5 • 716
1568 Depot St Manchester Center, VT 05255
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Londonderry

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The New American Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston