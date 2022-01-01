Go
The Nook on Piedmont Park image
American

The Nook on Piedmont Park

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

2678 Reviews

$$

1144 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Popular Items

4 Sliders$12.00
1/2 Burger Classic$13.00
Premium Angus beef, cooked to order, and classically topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese on a Challah bun.
Side Tots$5.00
Salmon B.L.T.$13.50
Salmon filet topped with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, and homemade creamy basil sauce on a multigrain bun.
Peachtree$14.00
Chicken, grilled or fried, blue cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato, and onion, on a Challah bun.
Blackbean Burger$13.00
The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.
Mac And Cheese Bowl$6.00
Nacho Totcho$13.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markATM
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

Directions

The Nook on Piedmont Park

orange star4.0 • 2678 Reviews

Pickup

