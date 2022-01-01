Midtown American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Midtown

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's image

 

10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's

991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
Salmon Alfredo$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackbean Burger$12.50
The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.
Nacho Totcho$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
Redneck Totcho$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with pulled pork, Coca-Cola® barbecue sauce, Nook’s secret cheese sauce and jalapeños.
Eleventh Street Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eleventh Street Pub

1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
