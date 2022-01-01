Midtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$19.95
w/ Spicy Remoulade
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad w/
Mixed Green and Romaine Lettuce, Diced Fried Chicken,
Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado,
Choice of Dressing
|Salmon Alfredo
|$19.95
Salmon Alfredo w/
Blackened Atlantic Salmon, Fettucine in Creamy Alfredo
Sauce, Mushrooms, Asparagus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Blackbean Burger
|$12.50
The Best Black Bean Burger in the ATL!! Homemade! Topped with chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Challah bun.
|Nacho Totcho
|$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and Nook’s secret cheese sauce.
|Redneck Totcho
|$12.00
Our crispy golden tots smothered with pulled pork, Coca-Cola® barbecue sauce, Nook’s secret cheese sauce and jalapeños.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eleventh Street Pub
1041 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta