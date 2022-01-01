Quesadillas in Midtown

TACOS

Rreal Tacos

100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
More about Rreal Tacos
Chicken Quesadilla image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Kimchi Quesadillas image

 

El Burro Pollo

756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Quesadillas$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
Quesadilla$6.50
Toasted wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and Queso Fresco Cheese ...served with Sour Cream
More about El Burro Pollo

