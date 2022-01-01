Quesadillas in Midtown
TACOS
Rreal Tacos
100 6th st Unit 110, Atlanta
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese and your choice of Taco Meat with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
El Burro Pollo
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D, Atlanta
|Kimchi Quesadillas
|$8.00
Charred and toasted wheat tortilla, stuffed with Chihuahua & Freso fresco cheeses and house made kimchi ....topped with avocado tomatillo sauce and Cotija cheese
|Quesadilla
|$6.50
Toasted wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and Queso Fresco Cheese ...served with Sour Cream