The oasis bar

The first "Barstaurant"
22 Beer and Cider Taps
Full service Restaurant and bar

123 front street sw

deep fried pickle spears$8.00
6 breaded pickle spears deep fried served with ranch
steak bites$13.00
8 oz steak cut in bite size pieces, served with creamy horsey sauce
kids Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
6 corn dog bites with choice of fries or tots and dipping sauce
Iceburg Wedge$11.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Bluecheese Crumples, Craisins
Club House$11.00
Bacon, Ham, Turkey,mayo,tomatoe, Lettuce, Grilled Soiurdough
Peach Bourbon Glazed Burger$12.00
Havarti Cheese, Peach Bourbon Glaze,bacon, Lettuce ,tomatoe, Burger Sauce, Pickles, Onions
ELEPHANT EARS$6.00
11" Vegetarian$16.00
kids 6 inch cheese pizza$7.00
Castle Rock WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
