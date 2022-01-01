Go
The Oasis Wynwood

The Oasis features six national food and beverage concepts, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue. Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Oasis is a go-to destination from lunch to late night and everything in between.

2319 North Miami Avenue

Popular Items

Side House Marinara Sauce$1.00
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa
Four Cheese Slice$6.00
Grilled Steak Tacos$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
Potatoes & Peppers Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
Prince Perfection Slice$7.50
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
Spicy Vodka Slice$7.50
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Topo Chico$4.00
Spicy Vodka Pizza$42.00
PSP vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Prince Perfection Pizza$42.00
PSP Marinara Sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano & EVO.
2319 North Miami Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:59 am
