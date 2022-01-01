Go
The Perch Kitchen & Tap

Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.

1932 W Division St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$12.00
housemade turkey burger (ginger, soy) sesame slaw, marinated tomato, sriracha mayo
Rotisserie Chicken$17.00
wood-roasted half chicken, lightly seasoned with our signature spice blend, served with mashed potato
Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple-honey butter
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Burger$14.00
black angus beef, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$14.00
blackened mahi mahi, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Brussels Salad$13.00
arugula, dried blueberries, bacon, almonds, manchego cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Filet Sliders$16.00
bleu cheese, mayo, candied red onion
Wrightwood$15.00
rotisserie chicken, tomato, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, cornbread croutons, roasted red pepper, green onion, citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Dip$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, arugula, roasted chicken au jus
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

