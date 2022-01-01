The Perch Kitchen & Tap
Exclusive beers are always on tap, just waiting to be paired with something seasonal from the wood-fired grill.
1932 W Division St.
Popular Items
Location
1932 W Division St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Den Theatre
The Den Theatre now offers gift cards for food and drink in our cozy Haven Lounge!
All Together Now
All Together Now is a funky bottle shop, all-day eatery and market in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood that's about good people sharing good food.
Yamma
Modern Palestinian Fare
Modern Asian Kitchen
Fast Casual restaurant focusing on healthier Asian food options. Using only non antibiotic and hormone free proteins, all natural white meat chicken breast and sustainable seafood. Classic Chinese/Korean/Thai dishes with a Modern twist