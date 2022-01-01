The Region

Go
The best handcrafted, crispy, lacy-edged hamburgers in the universe.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2057 W Roscoe St • $$

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket Fries$6.95
a larger portion of the best fries in the history of our planet
Onion Rings$8.50
These are sold out often for a reason.
Handcrafted beer battered made in house onion rings, they will change your life. includes a side of region sauce
Small Fries$3.75
fresh cut fries made in house daily, the best fries you'll ever have
Diggity Dos$15.75
Same thing as the single cheeseburger but double the meat and cheese! Mistakenly called the "Diggity Dog" by many and "Diggity Do" by The Infatuation, it's great no matter what you call it!
Double Regionette$10.75
Hungry for a double but not quite "diggity dos-level hungry?" This is for you! Comes with region sauce, relish and raw onions unless requested otherwise
Kids Chzburger$8.95
Regionette$8.50
1/4 lb smaller version of our famous cheeseburger. Our "small" burger is bigger than most of the other joints' regular ones!
Chocolate Shake$7.25
Cheese Fries$4.75
the best cheese fries in the universe
Single Cheeseburger$10.50
7 ounces with region sauce, relish, and raw onions, named best burger in Chicago by Chicago Magazine!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2057 W Roscoe St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
