Go
Toast

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

Please allow 20-35 minutes for take out orders placed online

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2201 Christian St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza$16.00
The Burger$15.00
lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$12.00
cashews, pickled red onion, cilantro
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Croutons, Parmesan, Capers, Chopped Egg, Lemon
French Fries$6.00
sidecar aioli
House Salad$9.00
mixed greens, herbs, watermelon radish, chioggia beets, carrots, red onion, champagne poppy seed vinaigrette
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
house brisket, cheddar, caramelized onion, long roll
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2201 Christian St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dock Street South

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Community

No reviews yet

Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.

Cafe Ynez

No reviews yet

“The flavors are a direct homage to the authentic flavors of Mexico City.” – Craig LaBan
Mexico City cuisine is a blend of that city’s Aztec origins, Spanish history, and cosmopolitan present. Chef Hernandez takes the basic elements of its cuisine – corn, beans, and chilies – to make both traditional and modern flavors. For example, guacamole is an Aztec all-star, while slow-cooked (pork) carnitas and chicken tinga draw on the import of pigs and chickens by the Spaniards, and modern Mexico City’s bold flavors.
Stop by for all-day dining. Bring a bottle of tequila and enjoy one of our many mixers, we’re a BYOB! Grab a horchata or coffee, and take a pastry to go. Join us for tacos and burritos, eggs and chilaquiles, soups and salads, entrees of salmon, chicken, and beef, and much more.
Provecho!

Loco Pez

No reviews yet

Fine Mexican food and drink!
For Cocktails and Six Packs, select the Menu Box below:

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston