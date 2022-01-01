Graduate Hospital bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Graduate Hospital

Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Green Beans$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
The Burger$15.00
lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun
Mac and Cheese$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Taco$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez

