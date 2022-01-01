Graduate Hospital bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Graduate Hospital
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Blackened Green Beans
|$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
|Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy
|$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
|The Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Soy Chorizo Taco
|$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.