The Boiler
The #1 Seafood And Crab Boil destination in Buckhead, Atlanta.
2425 Piedmont Road Ne
Location
2425 Piedmont Road Ne
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zesto PD
A neighborhood staple since the 1950s, Piedmont Zesto serves up our signature Zesto burgers, dogs, broasted chicken and REAL soft serve ice cream treats in a funky "googie" architectural style with a skyline view from the best patio on Piedmont!
Vision Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!