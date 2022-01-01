Go
The Loft

1032 Broadway

Columbus, GA 31901

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$13.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Cajun Pasta$23.75
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, cajun cream, pappardelle pasta.
Triple Chocolate$11.00
Carrot Cake$10.00
Southwest Chicken Wrap$14.25
Sliced grilled chicken, shredded Monterrey jack cheese, chopped bacon, shredded lettuce, avocado, Pico de Gallo, tortilla strips, mango-habanero ranch, whole wheat tortilla.
Pimento Cheese Burger$14.95
Topped with house-made pimento cheese and a bacon onion jam.
The Kona$6.50
Fried chicken tenders. Choice of one side.
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Thai Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Tempura fried shrimp, chili glaze, Napa slaw, soy citrus
Coconut Cake$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

1032 Broadway, Columbus GA 31901

