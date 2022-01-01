Go
The StopAlong

A neighborhood spot for the kid in all of us, offering pizza, burgers, and a full bar, in a fun & friendly environment.

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (1764 reviews)

Popular Items

Small (10") Cheese Pizza$12.50
Rt. 41A Salad$11.00
chopped romaine, black olives, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette (served on side)
LG (16") All The Right Moves$28.00
fresh mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni, garlic, e.v.o.o., basil, hot honey, spicy tomato sauce
LG Garlic Knots$11.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
Staff Tip for Delivery Orders$1.00
When you order delivery, all tips go to the third-party driver.
If you'd like, add this $1 item any number of times to send a tip directly to our staff.
Stop-In Burger$15.00
double cheeseburger with american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, on a brioche bun
Side of Ranch$1.00
SM Garlic Knots$6.00
buttery, garlicky, bready, yummy dough knots that slay vampires better than Buffy ever could
Large (16") Cheese Pizza$20.00
Kids Burger$10.50
single thin patty on a brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1812 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

