The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A

Popular Items

Wings & Waffles$11.99
(4) Battered Bone-in Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings & Waffle topped with strawberries and powdered sugar w/ syrup and thunder sauce on the side
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
MacDaddy (Waffle)$10.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a fresh baked waffle
HOT MESS Fries$11.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
Swirl Milk Shakes$6.99
Choice of One Flavor
Chicken Thunder Fries$10.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped w/ buttermilk fried chicken bites, spicy mayo, ancho chile honey butter
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$9.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
MacDaddy (Brioche Bun)$10.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a Hot Buttered Brioche Bun
Hot Chicken Thunder Fries$11.49
Seasoned Waffle Fries topped with Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites, Spicy Mayo, Ancho Chile Honey Butter, and Sriracha
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$4.49
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Common Bond Bistro

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

Burger Joint

Welcome to The Burger Joint Restaurant! We’ve got everything you’re looking for, from the Classic, to fusion flavors like the Kimchi, to the Veggie, for our vegetarian friends. Check out our menu for our variety of hand-crafted burgers and see why people come to us for the Best Burger in Houston.
Want The Burger Joint food truck for your next event? We’ll be there! No matter what the occasion, our mouth-watering burgers can help make any event an extra special one. More info on our Catering page.
Come have a taste of what many reviews are calling “Houston’s Best Burger”.
.

Moon Rabbit

Come in and enjoy!

Squable

Come on in and enjoy!

