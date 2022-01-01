Go
Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st. • $$

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.00
Lady Bird$11.99
Cod fillets fried to golden perfection in craft beer batter, with tartar sauce and Thrive fries
Grab & Go Tacos$2.99
Fresh daily made breakfast tacos, egg, cheese, and choice of bacon, potato, or sausage
The Capitol Burger$12.99
Good ole Texas burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, bread and butter pickle, and mustard
6th Street Sweet Heat Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Juicy pulled pork, sweet heat BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onions, served on a toasted burger bun
The Allandale$10.99
Wheat tortilla, chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and ranch dressing
The Guadalupe$11.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
Fruit Bowl$4.99
Strawberry, blueberry, apple, and red grape
Thrive Fries$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
519 West 37th st.

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
