Tiger House

155 Fountains Way Building 9

Gyoza$6.00
Pork dumplings comes with dumpling sauce.
Miso Ramen$15.00
Chicken broth, chicken, pea, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, corn, fish cake, egg, carrot, cabbage, scallion, fried onion, seaweed, sesame.
Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Pork bone broth, pork belly, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, fish cake, egg, carrot, cabbage, fried onion, scallion, seaweed and sesame.
Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
Pork bone broth, pork belly, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage, fish cake, egg, fried onion, scallion, seaweed and sesame.
Tiger Galaxy - 星空冰冰乐$6.95
Orange, Strawberry, lemon, pineapple with green tea base and top layer butterfly flower tea.
Katsu Chicken$7.00
Katsu sauce
Hibachi Filet Mignon 铁板菲利牛$22.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Happy Bun$8.00
Steam Bun with Pork Belly, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Hoisin Sauce and mayonnaise.
Hibachi Shrimp 铁板虾$15.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Hibachi Chicken 铁板鸡$13.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
155 Fountains Way Building 9

St. Johns FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
