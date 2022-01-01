Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
For 30 years, Tokyo has been the Chippewa Valley’s premier Japanese Restaurant and is known for having an authentic Teppanyaki experience, creating ginger sauce you will crave, and having the best shrimp in Eau Claire. We personally cut only the highest quality meats and freshest ingredients to create mouthwatering entrées and sauces.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
2426 London rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2426 London rd
Eau claire WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
