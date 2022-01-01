Go
Toast

Twisted Oaks

We serve everything from Flint Coney's to Prime Rib on Friday nights. Our staff, drinks, food, entertainment and atmosphere will keep you coming back!!

PIZZA • GRILL

3349 Nashville Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Steaks (8oz Ribeye)$4.95
Paper Towels$1.50
Russet Potatoes (Each)$0.50
Pork Chops 4oz (Center Cut)$2.00
Toilet Paper - 2 ply 1 roll$0.75
Chicken Noodle Soup Campbells$1.25
Wing Wed$0.99
Chicken Breast (5 oz)$2.00
Fish (6-8 Oz Snapper)$4.95
Mac N Cheese (Individual 7oz)$1.50

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3349 Nashville Hwy

Dowelltown TN

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bacca Barn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiesta Jalisco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Timberloft Restaurant

No reviews yet

A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston