The Twisted Grape

*Please come inside to the bar to pick up carry-out orders. Thank You!

54 Melody Ln • $$

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

ALL AMERICAN BURGER$12.90
TRADITIONAL BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO,ONION, & PICKLE. CHOICE OF CHEDDAR, AMERICAN, PEPPERJACK OR SWISS CHEESE. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
WINGS-12$13.90
SERVED WITH CELERY, & CHOICE OF 2 DIPPING SAUCES BLEU CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING.
BOURBON BURGER$14.90
BURGER SEASONED WITH BROWN SUGAR SEASONING, WITH HOMEMADE BOURBON SAUCE, CHEDDAR, BACON, LETTUCE & TOMATO ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.90
TWO BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
KIDS CORNDOG$6.90
CORN DOG SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
8 OZ SEASONED SIRLOIN$18.90
8 OZ. SEASONED SIRLOIN. SERVED WITH TWO SIDES.
SHRIMP TACOS$11.90
JUMBO SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED & FRIED TOPPED WITH A SPICY HOMEMADE AOLI, TOMATOES, LIME SOUR & GREEN ONIONS. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE.
KIDS BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA$5.90
CHOICE OF SPAGHETTI, PENNE, OR RAVIOLI WITH CHOICE OF TOMATO SAUCE, ALFREDO, OR MARINARA CREAM SAUCE.
BREAD & PESTO$2.90
WARM CIABATTA BREAD SERVED WITH OIL, PESTO & BALSAMIC REDUCTION.
WINGS-10$13.90
SERVED WITH CELERY, & CHOICE OF ONE DIPPING SAUCE BLEU CHEESE OR RANCH DRESSING.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

54 Melody Ln

Cameron NC

Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

