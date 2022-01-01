Go
Toast

Tyber Creek Pub

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1933 SOUTH BLVD • $$

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.50
Mozzarella, Crostini
Curry Sauce$3.00
1 lb Wings$12.00
Hot, Mild or Bbq served with Carrots and Celery Sticks Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Reuben$14.00
Braised Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Rye Bread, Fries
Tyber Creek Pub Burger$16.00
House Ground Beef Burger that is cooked to order with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion. Served with Fries
Corned Beef & Cabbage$14.00
Curry Fries$8.00
Crispy Fries with McDonnell's Original Curry Sauce
Fries$5.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
Shepherds Pie$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1933 SOUTH BLVD

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Bang Bang Burgers

No reviews yet

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skiptown

No reviews yet

The Place for Pups and Their People!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston