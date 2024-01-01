Go
Banner picView gallery

Uncle Nick's Fried Chicken - 4502 Mahoning Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4502 Mahoning Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4502 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown OH 44515

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grizzly Bean Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Mahoning Avenue Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Café Rosé
orange starNo Reviews
4491 Mahoning Avenue Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Austintown Pizza & Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
5205 Mahoning Ave Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Coaches Burger Bar - 104 Austintown
orange starNo Reviews
5529 Mahoning Ave. Austintown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Kiser's Barbeque Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Wherever the Truck is Parked Athens, OH 45701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Youngstown

Girard

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.7 (29 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Uncle Nick's Fried Chicken - 4502 Mahoning Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston