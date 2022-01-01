Go
Uncooked

un·cooked is a grab and go restaurant offering uncooked, plant-based food made from whole ingredients. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we serve coffee, smoothies, elixirs, juices, entrees, and desserts.

SMOOTHIES

210 N Carpenter St • $$

Avg 5 (51 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

210 N Carpenter St

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:45 pm
