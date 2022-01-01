Port Center Cafe

Go
Amazing coffee and great food!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Summer Breeze
Apple juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, and mango puree are teamed up with strawberries to bring you all the freshness of summer in a cup.
Dragon Thursday$5.75
Pineapple juice, frozen yogurt, blueberries, granola, and ice. Big (20oz) size, available at a special price on Thursdays only!
Coffee
Our special fair trade organic blend direct from Chicago’s own Metropolis – the best artisan roasted coffee anywhere! Served at the perfect temperature, brewed just right!
Bagel$1.65
Chewy and filling – perfect toasted with a schmear of cream cheese! Flavor options include plain, sesame, multi-seed, and blueberry.
Muffin$2.70
Delectably soft muffins delivered fresh daily in a variety of flavors including blueberry, chocolate chunk, and cranberry.
Flavored Latte
Name your flavor! Espresso, steamed milk, a little bit of foam, and any one syrup flavor you want.
Donut$2.25
A variety of delicious donuts delivered fresh daily!
Location

601 S Morgan

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
