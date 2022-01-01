Go
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

Kitchen & Wine Bar
Fromagerie & Tasting Room
Wine Tastings
Wednesday 6pm
Saturday 3pm

5557 N Clark Street

5557 N Clark Street

Popular Items

Saturday 4-9: Australia$35.00
*In Person - 3PM* G’day, Mate! Lets travel down under and see how the rest of the world brought their trade to this magnificent continent!
Deviled Eggs$8.00
bacon jam, cheddar crisp, chives
Arugula & Fennel Salad$10.00
honeycrisp apples, candied walnuts, warm brie croutons, fennel frond vinaigrette
Braised Pork$20.00
bourbon mustard sauce, sweet & sour red cabbage, apple potato gruyere tart
Location

5557 N Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
