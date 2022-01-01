Go
Valenzano Family Winery

1090 Route 206

JD Labs: Pale Moonlight Bottle$16.00
Mead aged in bourbon barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and orange zest.
500ml Bottle
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Sweet Cab Bottle$12.00
With flavors of cherries, raspberries, and blackcurrants, this everyday Cabernet goes anywhere.
1.5 Liter bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Destinations: SGV Bottle$20.00
Blends medium tannins with hints of vanilla and cherry for a soft, elegant finish.
750ml Bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Harmony: Strawberry Merlot Bottle$13.00
We combined a soft, fruit-forward Merlot with a strawberry wine made from perfectly ripened fruit to create a harmoniously balanced dinner wine. Serve at room temperature with any of your favorite foods.
750ml Bottle
~ Non-GMO
~ Vegan
~ Gluten Free
Jersey Devil Port Bottle$17.00
This local legend comes right from the heart of the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Our Jersey Devil Port is a deep, rich, and velvety Cynthiana wine fortified with brandy and aged in oak for three years. It’s powerful stuff. Enjoy responsibly or repent later.
750ml Bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
~ Estate Grown
Destinations: MLB Bottle$22.00
Hints of light floral notes with a touch of oak for an earthly, full-bodied taste.
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Harmony: Peach Pinot Grigio Bottle$13.00
Our Peach Pinot Grigio harmonizes the sweetness of fresh peaches with the dry, zesty flavor of Pinot Grigio. This unique flavor is best paired with fish, vegetables, and lighter meals.
750ml Bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Shamong Red Bottle$12.00
New Jersey’s best-selling native wine. A popular all-occasion table wine crafted with Concord grapes. Delicious cold.
750ml Bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Shamong Labrusca Bottle$13.00
Semi-sweet and slightly foxy with a subtle earthiness. It pairs well with barbecue, burgers on the grill, and sunsets.
750ml Bottle
~ Vegan
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
JD Meadery: Golden Lore Bottle$16.00
Mead made from local wildflower honey.
500ml Bottle
~ Non-GMO
~ Gluten Free
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
1090 Route 206

Shamong NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
