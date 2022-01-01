Go
Toast

VFW Post 5199

Come in and enjoy!

397 Weidner Ave

No reviews yet

Location

397 Weidner Ave

Oceanside NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Long Island Bagel Cafe - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Haviland Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Neighborhood place serving honest food and good times.

Lia's Pizzeria Oceanside

No reviews yet

Gather a group of friends, and visit us today to get a taste of traditional Italian fare. From delicious pizzas to classic entrees, you’ll be sure to find something you love on our dine-in menu!e in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston