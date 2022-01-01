Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
8810 Central Ave SE • $
Location
8810 Central Ave SE
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
