Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair.
Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety.
When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

8810 Central Ave SE • $

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)

Popular Items

Frannie’s French Toast plate$9.99
Egg-dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown. comes with 2 eggs, and 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Blue Bonnet Cakes plate$10.99
Three buttermilk pancakes with Oregon blueberries in the batter. 2 eggs and 1 choice of Bacon sausage or ham.
Bacon Breakfast Handheld$5.00
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and Bacon with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla
8 oz. chicken fried steak$13.99
A 8 oz. chicken fried steak
*Cowboy Handheld(Everyone’s Favorite)$5.00
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak with green chile cream gravy wrapped in a tortilla,
Country Breakfast$11.99
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
Cowboy Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
Carni Adovada and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld$5.99
our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla
The True Cobb Salad$11.99
Salad greens topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese, grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled eggs, and avocado.
Soda and Coffee To Go$1.00
Fountain Sodas
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

8810 Central Ave SE

Albuquerque NM

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
