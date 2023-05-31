THE EATERY imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Eatery

82 Reviews

$

5700 University Blvd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Popular Items

#8 Chix Caesar

$10.95

Eight Wings

$8.95

Dip

$11.95

BREAKFAST

Scrambler

$7.95

Two Egg Breakfast

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito

$5.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Bacon(2)

$2.25

Add Egg

$1.50

+ Sausage

$2.25

Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Cinn Roll

$4.95

PIZZA/SALAD/ WINGS

Pizza & Calzone

Pizza Your Way

$11.95

#1 BBQ Boss

$9.95

#2 The Big Meat-Up

$9.95

#3 Veggie Outfit

$9.95

#4 Pepperoni Classico

$8.95

#5 Chicken Fredo

$9.95

#6 Three Cheese Pesto Amore

$8.95

4 Topping BYO Pizza

$9.95

Calzone

$8.95

4 Topping Calzone

$9.95

Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Cheese Bread

$7.95

Salads

Salad Your Way

$10.95

#9 Shakedown

$9.95

#8 Chix Caesar

$10.95

#7 Capo

$9.95

Wings

Four Wings

$5.95

Eight Wings

$8.95

Side Salads

Garden Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Greek Salad

$4.95

SANDWICH/BURGER/OTHER FOOD

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Specialty Wrap

$9.95

Philly

$11.95

Italian Sub

$10.95

Albuquerque Turkey

$11.95

Chips

$1.75

Dip

$11.95

Club

$12.95

NM Ruben

$11.95Out of stock

CBA

$12.95

Roastbeef

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Ham \ Swiss

$10.95

Burgers

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$11.75

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Tortilla Burger

$12.95

Bac Mushroom Swiss

$12.95

Bacon Gccb

$12.95

Bacon Avocado Cb

$12.95

Plain Burger

$9.95

Special

Rib Plate

$17.95

Cheese Cake

$4.95

Dessert

2 Cookies

$3.95

Cookie

$2.25

Platters

Egg Salad Platter

$50.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Platter

$60.00Out of stock

Salmon Platter

$85.00Out of stock

Vegetable Platter

$50.00Out of stock

Salad Party Size

$35.00Out of stock

BEVERAGE

Soda/Other Bev

20oz Soda

$1.95

32oz Soda

$2.95

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Smoothies

$4.95

BTL Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Protien

$1.00

Sprklg Water

$1.75

Btld Beverage

$2.50

20oz Combo Drink

$1.50

32 Oz Combo Drink

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.25

Black Rifle Can

$4.25

Smart H2O

$2.75

Coffee

16oz Coffee

$2.95

SGL Cappuccino

$3.45

DBL Cappuccino

$3.95

SGL Expresso

$2.45

EXTRA Shot

$1.45

SGL Latte

$2.95

DBL Latte

$3.65

CBD Coffee

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Tshirt

$27.99

Hat

$26.99

Coffee\br

$15.99

Hot Choc

$3.00

Mug

$18.99

Black Rifle Espresso Can

$4.25
check markCasual
check markGift Cards
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Take out and Curbside delivery available. Limited indoor and patio dining. Limited delivery available to Mesa Del Sol residents during dinner hours.

Location

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Directions

