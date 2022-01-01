Go
Vidalias image

Vidalias

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

61 Reviews

$

9 West St

Beverly, MA 01985

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markCatering
check markFresh Ingredients

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

9 West St, Beverly MA 01985

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Exclusive Chefs

No reviews yet

.

Skip's Snack Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Towne Café

No reviews yet

Small Towne Café with Big Time Sandwiches and Drinks! 8+ flavors of hot Coffee and 20+ flavors of iced coffee daily. We have a large variety of sandwich meats and toppings. Our sausage selection is a customer favorite. Choose from 7 different types of sausage and top it with whatever you would like. If you're looking for something sweet we also offer donuts, muffins and turnovers. Come on in or give us a call to place your order today!

The Rusty Can

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vidalias

orange star4.4 • 61 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston