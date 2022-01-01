Exeter restaurants you'll love
More about Glendale Dining Services
Glendale Dining Services
117 North Road, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$3.75
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
|Tommy T Panini
|$4.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Spinach, Provolone Cheese, House Made Pesto Mayo, on Multigrain Bread. Pressed on the Panini
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
More about Vino e Vivo
Vino e Vivo
163 Water Street, Exeter
|Popular items
|White Knight Clarksburg Viognier 2018
|$14.00
Central Valley, California
WE-90 Best Buy
Ripe fruit flavors and a rich texture come together nicely in this full-bodied wine. Coconut-milk, honeydew melon and lemon-zest elements contribute to excellent flavor concentration, while a luxurious texture and lingering finish make the wine memorable.
|Mercat Brut Rose Cava NV
|$20.00
Catalonia, Spain
A blend of 40% Macabeu, 40% Xarel.lo, 15% Parellada & 5% Monastrell
Vinous - 90
Light, bright orange-pink. Displays aromas of fresh red berries, orange zest and succulent herbs that are sharpened by a hint of white pepper. Juicy and sharply focused, offering juicy redcurrant and blood orange flavors, along with a touch of musky rhubarb. Sharply focused and dry on the finish, which hangs on with very good, red fruit-driven tenacity.
|Foral de Melgaco Old Vines Alvarinho 2020
|$18.00
Vinho Verde, Portugal
WE-90
This rich, concentrated wine is packed with intense apple and pear flavors that are pierced through with vibrant acidity. It is full in feel, densely textured and finely balanced.
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
FRENCH FRIES
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
267 South Rd, Kensington
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$9.45
Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.
|Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato
|$9.45
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
|WHIPPOORWILL BURGER
|$9.45
Quarter Pound Burger Made from Whippoorwill Farm Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Our Farm Greens, Tomato, Served on a Brioche Roll
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Las Olas Taqueria
30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$9.59
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.02
|Steak Burrito
|$9.63
More about *** Sawbelly Brewing ***
*** Sawbelly Brewing ***
156 Epping Road, Exeter
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, House Mayonnaise,
Romaine, Country Fries
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Served with Spicy Pepper Jam.
|Classic Burger
|$16.00
Maine Family Farms Beef, Smoked Cheddar, dill pickles, special sauce, & country fries
More about LANEY & LU
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
LANEY & LU
26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter
|Popular items
|Fiesta
|$14.00
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains seeds)
|Avocado Toast with Sea Salt
|$6.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt
(contains gluten)
|Berry Banana
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk
(contains tree nuts)
More about Steve's Diner
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg&Cheese Sandwitch
|$5.75
|Bacon Egg&Cheese Sandwitch
|$5.75
|Two Egg/ Meat
|$8.75
More about Ohana Kitchen
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Popular items
|Regular Ohana Classic
|$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
|BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
|$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
|Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
|$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli