Exeter restaurants you'll love

Must-try Exeter restaurants

Glendale Dining Services image

 

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$3.75
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
Tommy T Panini$4.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Spinach, Provolone Cheese, House Made Pesto Mayo, on Multigrain Bread. Pressed on the Panini
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
More about Glendale Dining Services
Vino e Vivo image

 

Vino e Vivo

163 Water Street, Exeter

Avg 5 (577 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Knight Clarksburg Viognier 2018$14.00
Central Valley, California
WE-90 Best Buy
Ripe fruit flavors and a rich texture come together nicely in this full-bodied wine. Coconut-milk, honeydew melon and lemon-zest elements contribute to excellent flavor concentration, while a luxurious texture and lingering finish make the wine memorable.
Mercat Brut Rose Cava NV$20.00
Catalonia, Spain
A blend of 40% Macabeu, 40% Xarel.lo, 15% Parellada & 5% Monastrell
Vinous - 90
Light, bright orange-pink. Displays aromas of fresh red berries, orange zest and succulent herbs that are sharpened by a hint of white pepper. Juicy and sharply focused, offering juicy redcurrant and blood orange flavors, along with a touch of musky rhubarb. Sharply focused and dry on the finish, which hangs on with very good, red fruit-driven tenacity.
Foral de Melgaco Old Vines Alvarinho 2020$18.00
Vinho Verde, Portugal
WE-90
This rich, concentrated wine is packed with intense apple and pear flavors that are pierced through with vibrant acidity. It is full in feel, densely textured and finely balanced.
More about Vino e Vivo
The Farm at Eastman's Corner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farm at Eastman's Corner

267 South Rd, Kensington

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.45
Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato$9.45
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
WHIPPOORWILL BURGER$9.45
Quarter Pound Burger Made from Whippoorwill Farm Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Our Farm Greens, Tomato, Served on a Brioche Roll
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
Las Olas Taqueria image

 

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$9.59
Chicken Burrito$9.02
Steak Burrito$9.63
More about Las Olas Taqueria
*** Sawbelly Brewing *** image

 

*** Sawbelly Brewing ***

156 Epping Road, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, House Mayonnaise,
Romaine, Country Fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Served with Spicy Pepper Jam.
Classic Burger$16.00
Maine Family Farms Beef, Smoked Cheddar, dill pickles, special sauce, & country fries
More about *** Sawbelly Brewing ***
LANEY & LU image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

LANEY & LU

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fiesta$14.00
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains seeds)
Avocado Toast with Sea Salt$6.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt
(contains gluten)
Berry Banana
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk
(contains tree nuts)
More about LANEY & LU
Steve's Diner image

 

Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg&Cheese Sandwitch$5.75
Bacon Egg&Cheese Sandwitch$5.75
Two Egg/ Meat$8.75
More about Steve's Diner
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Ohana Classic$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
More about Ohana Kitchen
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

11 Continental Drive, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Services

