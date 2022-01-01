Exeter restaurants you'll love

Catalonia, Spain

A blend of 40% Macabeu, 40% Xarel.lo, 15% Parellada & 5% Monastrell

Vinous - 90

Light, bright orange-pink. Displays aromas of fresh red berries, orange zest and succulent herbs that are sharpened by a hint of white pepper. Juicy and sharply focused, offering juicy redcurrant and blood orange flavors, along with a touch of musky rhubarb. Sharply focused and dry on the finish, which hangs on with very good, red fruit-driven tenacity.

