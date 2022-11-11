Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH

497 Reviews

$$

26 Water St Unit 6

Exeter, NH 03833

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Acai
Epic Egg
Autumn

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+

Certified organic and fair trade coffee roasted by Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH. Choose from: dark roast, medium roast, and water-processed decaf. PLEASE SELECT BLEND & SIZE. Upgrade your brew by adding your favorite superfoods!

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Fair trade and organic coffee steeped to perfection and tapped from an ice cold keg. Thanks to our friends at NOBL Coffee in Seabrook, NH, you can cool off with this nitrogen-infused coffee that pours like a Guinness.

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Drinks

Hand-crafted espresso beverages made with organic, fair trade espresso from Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH.&nbsp;PLEASE SELECT DRINK TYPE, MILK OPTION & SIZE

Tea

Tea

$4.00+

Organic tea blends are full of flavor and healing qualities. Choose from: MIND'S EYE (stress relief, energy, mental clarity, focus - ashwaganda, ginkgo, lavender, tulsi, schisandra) RESTORE (balance, nervous and digestive system - tulsi, hawhtorne berry, milky oats, lemon balm, chamomile) FLOURISH (energy, immunity, digestive and respiratory health - echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry NOURISH (nutrient dense and fights fatigue, inflammation and irritation - nettle, raspberry leaf, burdock root, dandelion, lemon balm CLEANSE (stress relief, nutrition and detoxifying boost - yellow burdock root, turmeric, dandelion leaf, schisandra) KINDLE (stomach and digestion soothing and health - anise hyssop, calendula, chamomile, spearmint, mashmallow root) CHAGA CHAI (immunity, mind, body, spirit, cancer fighting - chaga mushroom, black tea, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, star anise, black pepper). PLEASE SELECT SIZE

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Certified organic and fair trade coffee&nbsp;and steamed milk of your choice. Choose from: whole, skim, almond, and coconut milk. PLEASE SELECT COFFEE BREW, MILK OPTION & SIZE

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Organic culinary matcha green tea by Tea Forte, choice of milk, hot or iced. PLEASE SELECT MILK CHOICE & SIZE

Wellness Elixirs

Boost

Boost

$4.00

Homemade, fermented apple cider vinegar, bold and flavorful, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT)

Detox

Detox

$4.00

Activated charcoal, lemon juice, coconut water, Old Friends Farm elderberry turmeric honey (honey, elderberry, turmeric juice, blueberry juice, elderberry juice)

High Vibe

High Vibe

$5.00

Blue spirulina, 10mg Coyote River Co. full-spectrum hemp in olive oil, coconut water, hand-squeezed grapefruit juice, fresh rosemary infusion (contains coconut)

Transformational Beverages

Energy 4 Days

Energy 4 Days

$5.00+

Hot coffee, Bulletproof MCT oil, pastured butter or ghee (contains animal products, coconut, dairy)

Flourish ICED Tea

Flourish ICED Tea

$4.50+

Our flourish tea blend (echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry), purified filtered water, served over ice

Cashew Chai

Cashew Chai

$5.50+

Our Harmonize chaga chai tea, cashew, date, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Hot Cacao

Hot Cacao

$6.50+

Raw cacao, spices, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Iced Almond Brew

Iced Almond Brew

$5.50+

NOBL cold brew coffee, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), raw cacao, pink himalayan sea salt, served over coffee ice cubes (available hot) (contains tree nuts)

Maca Matcha

Maca Matcha

$6.00+

Tea Forte matcha green tea, maca, doTERRA lavender essential oil, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), lavender buds, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts)

Superfood Mushroom

Superfood Mushroom

$6.00+

Raw cacao, chaga, reishi and cordecyps mushroom, honey (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH), maca, cinnamon, sea salt, cold-pressed coconut oil, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)

Turmeric

Turmeric

$6.00+

Turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

Local roasted pumpkin and kabocha squash, our pumpkin spice blend, espresso, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts)

Healing Sipping Broth

$6.00+

Ever changing mix of vegetable trimmings, greens, herbs, reishi mushroom, ginger, nutritional yeast, olive oil, jalapeno, coconut amino, spices (contains coconut, mushrooms)

Smoothies

Berry Banana

Berry Banana

$5.00+

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Blueberry Basil

Blueberry Basil

$9.50+

Spinach, blueberry, banana, basil, avocado, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Chai

Chai

$11.25+

Our chai spice blend, dates, reishi mushroom, date, coffee ice cubes, almond butter, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms)

Chocolate

Chocolate

$9.50+

Raw cacao powder, avocado, date, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Iron(wo)man

Iron(wo)man

$11.25+

SunWarrior vanilla protein powder, maca, date, cinnamon, spinach, sea salt, cordecyps mushroom, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)

PB + Joy

PB + Joy

$9.50+

Peanut butter, banana, ginger root, nutmeg, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, peanuts)

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)

Powerful Green

Powerful Green

$9.50+

Kale, spinach, green apple, cilantro, banana, lemon, cacao powder, coconut water (contains coconut)

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$9.00+

Kale, spinach, banana, mango, ginger root, cinnamon, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Vanilla

Vanilla

$11.25+

Almond butter, banana, raw vanilla bean, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

GIVE A SMOOTHIE

GIVE A SMOOTHIE

$9.50+

You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this smoothie to someone in need!

Turmeric Pumpkin

$11.25+

Turmeric, our pumpkin spice blend, roasted local pumpkin and kabocha squash, banana, unsweetened almond milk.

Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$14.50

Acai, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, coconut (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)

Bee-you-tiful

Bee-you-tiful

$20.00

Blueberry, acai, banana, maca, spirulina, chlorella, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free/vegan granola, topped with strawberry, banana, kiwi, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, chia seeds, coconut, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) and a drizzle of coconut oil (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)

Pumpkin Acai

Pumpkin Acai

$14.50

Roasted local pumpkin and kabocha squash, our pumpkin spice blend, acai, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten free/vegan granola, topped with honey pepitas, fig, blueberry, peanut butter cashew cream

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$14.50

Apple, banana, our apple spice blend, date, unsweetened coconut milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with apple, date caramel sauce, honey pecans, cinnamon, granola

Sandwiches

Epic Egg

Epic Egg

$11.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Kimchi Mama

Kimchi Mama

$11.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, ghee, turmeric kimchi, scallion, micro greens, superseed sprinkle (contains animal product, coconut, gluten)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Kellie

Kellie

$11.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, raw almond butter, green apple, local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese

Toasts

Toast

$4.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free),with your choice of toppings (contains gluten)

Avocado Toast with Sea Salt

Avocado Toast with Sea Salt

$7.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt (contains gluten)

Almond Butter Banana

Almond Butter Banana

$10.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), almond butter, banana, cinnamon, sea salt (contains gluten, tree nuts)

Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$14.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free),avocado, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, beet pickled egg, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, microgreens (contains gluten, animal product, seeds)

Mushroom

Mushroom

$14.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), cashew cream cheese, roasted mushroom (Dunk's Mushroom, Brentwood NH), olive oil, microgreens, sea salt, black pepper, nutritional yeast

Grain Bowls

Colorful Curry

Colorful Curry

$15.00

Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)

Falafel Mediterranean

Falafel Mediterranean

$15.00

Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)

Fiesta

Fiesta

$15.00

Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)

Thai Peanut Noodles

Thai Peanut Noodles

$15.00

Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, coconut)

GIVE A BOWL

GIVE A BOWL

$15.00

You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this bowl to someone in need!

Autumn

$15.00

Roasted sweet potato, roasted mushroom (Dunk's Mushrooms, Brentwood NH), kale, spinach, beet, apple, brussel sprouts, cashew cream cheese, VT maple glazed walnuts, turmeric lemon tahini, choice of warm quiona or brown rice

Salads

Blissful Chakra

Blissful Chakra

$13.00

 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)

Fall Harvest

Fall Harvest

$13.00

Mixed greens, brussel sprouts, fig, apple, pickled red onion, goat cheese, pepitas, honey pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Everything Else

Fruit & Almond Butter Snack Box

Fruit & Almond Butter Snack Box

$11.00

Grapes, berries, green apple, sweet potato brownie, protein bar, almond butter (contains animal product, coconut, seeds, tree nuts)

Protein Snack Box

Protein Snack Box

$11.00

Cilantro hummus, pickled beet egg, local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese, Thai cashews, snap peas, cucumber, carrot (contains animal product, coconut, dairy, seeds, tree nuts)

Nori Roll

Nori Roll

$13.00

Cilantro hummus, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, spinach, avocado, scallion, nori seaweed wrap, sesame ginger sauce (contains coconut, seeds)

Stuffed Superfood Avocado

Stuffed Superfood Avocado

$7.00

Cilantro hummus, superseed mix, red pepper flake, housemade hot sauce, microgreens (contains seeds)

Kids Menu

steamed almond milk, cacao powder, maple syrup

9oz Apple Juice

$2.50

9oz Milk

$2.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

Berry Banana

Berry Banana

$5.00+

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)

Fruit & Almond Butter Snack Box

Fruit & Almond Butter Snack Box

$11.00

Grapes, berries, green apple, sweet potato brownie, protein bar, almond butter (contains animal product, coconut, seeds, tree nuts)

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, grilled sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese, grass-fed butter (contains gluten, animal product, coconut, dairy)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$9.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, crustless sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), peanut butter, berry jam served with carrot sticks and green apples (contains peanuts, gluten)

Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)

Protein Snack Box

Protein Snack Box

$11.00

Cilantro hummus, pickled beet egg, local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese, Thai cashews, snap peas, cucumber, carrot (contains animal product, coconut, dairy, seeds, tree nuts)

Blue Beary

$8.00

Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), raw almond butter, banana, blueberry (made in the shape of a bear face) KIDS 12yo and younger please (contains tree nuts, gluten)

Kids Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Grab N' Go

Protein Bar

Protein Bar

$4.50

Cashews, dates, coconut oil, chia seeds, cacao, vanilla protein powder (contains coconut, seeds, tree nuts)

Kale Chips

Kale Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Our famous, crunchy, nutrient dense almond-miso kale chips are out of this world, and raw! (contains coconut, soy, tree nuts)

Sweet Potato Brownie

Sweet Potato Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate, coconut oil, eggs, sweet potato, honey, vanilla, coconut flour, almond flour (contains animal product, coconut, tree nuts)

Donut

Donut

$3.50Out of stock
(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie

(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Flour, Salt, Coconut Sugar, Mini Chocolate Chips, Maca, Coconut Oil, Water, Vanilla Extract

Trifle

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

$2.00Out of stock

roasted pumpkin seeds, olive oil, malden sea salt, paprika

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Poland Springs bottled water

Kombucha ( Flavors Vary)

$5.00

Aquavitae. Subject to availability. Flavors vary.

Coconut Water

$4.00

16oz Milk

$4.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

9oz Milk

$2.75

Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.

9oz Apple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Dram Citrus + Blossoms Seltzer

$3.00

Dram Lavender + Lemon Balm Seltzer

$3.00

Dram Beauty Bubbles CBD Seltzer

$5.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Mango Spindrift

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Dram Lemongrass + CBD Seltzer

$5.00

To Share

Blissful Chakra Salad - Family Size

$65.00

 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)

Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size

Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)

Falafel Mediterranean Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)

Thai Peanut Noodles - Family Size

Thai Peanut Noodles - Family Size

$70.00

Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)

Fiesta Bowl - Family Size

Fiesta Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)

Autumn Bowl - Family Size

$70.00

Roasted sweet potato, roasted mushroom (Dunk's Mushrooms, Brentwood NH), kale, spinach, beet, apple, brussel sprouts, cashew cream cheese, VT maple glazed walnuts, turmeric lemon tahini, choice of warm quiona or brown rice

Fall Harvest Salad - Family Size

Fall Harvest Salad - Family Size

$65.00

Mixed greens, brussel sprouts, fig, apple, pickled red onion, goat cheese, pepitas, honey pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Retail

Men's Crew Neck Short Sleeve

$24.00

Live Vibrantly V-Neck T-Shirt

$26.00

Women's Crew Neck Tee

$27.00

Women's Long Sleeve Flowy

$34.00

Men's Long Sleeve

$34.00

Women's Cropped Long Sleeve

$31.00

Unisex Hoodie Sweatshirt

$60.00

Topo Bandanna

$10.00

Yeti 20oz Tumbler

$40.00

Yeti Tumbler Straw Lid

$12.00

Crop NH Tank

$30.00

Tea Forte Sugar Creamer Set

$12.00

Tea Forte Katie Cup Noir

$20.00
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thank you so much for being here, we are so excited to serve you! We believe in doing the right thing and take great care to source mindfully. We use organic and local where possible. Our packaging is 100% compostable. Bring it back to us and we’ll compost it for you! PLEASE NOTE: Our food is prepared in a facility that uses dairy, coconut, mushroom, some animal products and shellfish, wheat, fermented soy (miso), and nuts. This means that despite our incredible care and sanitization protocols, we can not certify your food is 100% allergen free. It is important that you clearly note your allergies (and their severity) with each order. Have a preference? Our food and drink is made to order, and most dietary preferences can be accommodated. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or dairy may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses, particularly if you have certain medical conditions.

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter, NH 03833

