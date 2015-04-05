Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Las Olas Taqueria Exeter, NH

692 Reviews

$

30 Portsmouth Ave

Exeter, NH 03833

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Chicken Bowl
Steak Burrito

NEED UTENSILS & NAPKINS ? CLICK BELOW !

YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !

NAPKINS ONLY PLEASE !

S I D E S

Easily the best part!

*NEW* Chips & Queso

$5.79Out of stock

*NEW* 5oz Queso Dip

$3.59

*NEW* 8oz Queso Dip

$5.59Out of stock

*NEW* 16oz Queso Dip

$10.89Out of stock

Chips & Guacamole

$5.89

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$4.49

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.49

Side Rice 8oz

$3.19

Side of Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Sour Cream 5oz

$1.79

Side of Sour Cream 8oz

$3.29

Guacamole

$2.19+

Pico De Gallo / Salsa

$2.59+

Pineapple Salsa

$3.39+

Verde Salsa

$3.39+

Carrot Habanero Salsa

$3.39+

Chipotle Lime Aioli

$3.39+

Brava Hot Salsa

$3.39+

Cilantro Lime Dressing 8oz

$3.29

Cilantro Lime Dressing 16oz

$6.19

Cheese Nachos

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.09

Corn Quesadilla ( 2 per order )

$4.09

Side of Chicken 5oz

$3.29

Side of Pork 5oz

$3.29

Side of Steak 5oz

$3.89

Side of Chorizo 5oz

$3.89

Side of Beef 5oz

$3.29

Side of Chicken 8oz

$3.89

Side of Pork 8oz

$3.89

Side of Steak 8oz

$5.89

Side of Chorizo 8oz

$5.89

Side of Beef 8oz

$3.89

Hard Taco Shells ( 3 count )

$1.79

Flour Tortilla ( 12 inch )

$1.39

Side of Fajitas 8oz

$2.79

Side of sweet potatoes 8oz

$2.79

Side of mushrooms 8oz

$2.79

B U R R I T O S

The # 1 Stunnah

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Steak Burrito

$10.09

Pork Burrito

$9.49

Ancho Beef Burrito

$9.49

Chorizo Burrito

$10.09

NEW Soyrizo Burrito

$9.49

Fajitas Burrito

$8.79

Mushroom Burrito

$8.79

Sweet Potato Burrito

$8.79

Bean Burrito

$8.29

B O W L S

Burrito but ditch the tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Steak Bowl

$10.09

Pork Bowl

$9.49

Ancho Beef Bowl

$9.49

Chorizo Bowl

$10.09

NEW Soyrizo Bowl

$9.49

Fajita Veggie Bowl

$8.79

Mushroom Bowl

$8.79

Sweet Potato Bowl

$8.79

Bean Bowl

$8.29

Q U E S A D I L L A S - L.O. Style ! NOT Traditional

NOT traditional - It's Las Olas Style !

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Steak Quesadilla

$10.29

Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Ancho Beef Quesadilla

$9.79

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.29

NEW Soyrizo Quesadilla

$9.79

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$9.09

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.09

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$9.09

Bean Quesadilla

$8.49

S A L A D S

Greens for days!

Chicken Salad

$10.19

Steak Salad

$10.69

Pork Salad

$10.19

Ancho Beef Salad

$10.19

Chorizo Salad

$10.69

NEW Soyrizo Salad

$10.19

Fajita Veggie Salad

$9.79

Mushroom Salad

$9.79

Sweet Potato Salad

$9.79

Bean Salad

$8.49

N A C H O S

Cheese please!

Chicken Nachos

$10.09

Steak Nachos

$10.59

Pork Nachos

$10.09

Ancho Beef Nachos

$10.09

Chorizo Nachos

$10.59

NEW Soyrizo Nacho

$10.09

Fajita Veggie Nachos

$9.59

Mushroom Nachos

$9.59

Sweet Potato Nachos

$9.59

Bean Nachos

$8.79

T A C O S

One, two, or six? That is the question...

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Steak Taco

$4.89

Pork Taco

$4.49

Ancho Beef Taco

$4.89

Chorizo Taco

$4.69

NEW Soyrizo Taco

$4.49

Fajita Veggie Taco

$4.29

Mushroom Taco

$4.29

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.29

Bean Taco

$3.49

K I D S - M E A L S

Sorry, no toys included..

Kids Quesadllla

$5.59

Kids Taco

D E S S E R T S 2 G O

Got Sugarrrr?

Sweet Street Cookie!

$2.59

Gluten Free Sweet Street Brownie !

$3.09

B E V S

Some whistle wetters

Fountain Soda

$2.59+

Bottled Water

$2.49

Las Prickly Pear & Mango Lemonade

$3.39Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$3.09

Nantucket Nectars

$2.89Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.89Out of stock

Polar Seltzer

$2.49

Juice Box

$1.09

Maine Rootbeer

$3.09

C A T E R I N G

MINI BURRITO PLATTER

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO BARS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

TAKE HOME NACHO KITS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED SALADS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED BOWLS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CTAERING BAGS OF CHIPS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZES OF GUAC, SALSA, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING PANS OF MEAT, BEANS, RICE, VEGGIES, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

Pork Chile Adobo Burritos

Pork Chile Adobo Burrito

$9.19

Pork Chile Adobo Bowl

Pork Chile Adobo Bowl

$9.19

Pork Chile Adobo Quesadillas

Pork Chile Adobo Quesadilla

$9.49

Pork Chile Adobo Salads

Pork Chile Adobo Salad

$9.89

Pork Chile Adobo Nachos

Pork Chile Adobo Nachos

$9.79

Pork Chile Adobo Tacos

Pork Chile Adobo Taco

$4.19

H A T S - B E A N I E S

LAS OLAS HAT

LAS OLAS HAT

$15.00

ONCE PURCHASE, PLEASE COME INSIDE TO PICK A COLOR OPTION!

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED! A healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten-free if you wish!

Website

Location

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter, NH 03833

Directions

Gallery
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image

