Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
SANTIAGO'S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Freshly prepared coastal fare. Savory shrimp, fish, Carne Asada and plenty of veggies. This is our on-line limited takeout menu. We encourage you to dine in with us to enjoy our craft beer on tap and the best margaritas on the seacoast.
Location
20 depot square, Hampton, NH 03842
Gallery