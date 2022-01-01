Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

SANTIAGO'S

review star

No reviews yet

20 depot square

Hampton, NH 03842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

TACO
TACO COMBO
QUESADILLA

MEAL

BOWL GRILLED PEPPER BURRITO

$13.00

Grilled red pepper, poblano, banana peppers, yellow rice, beginners hot sauce, verde aioli, side of beans and sour cream

CARNITAS POBLANO BURRITO

$17.00

Smoked pork shoulder, roasted poblanos, rice, two types of chipotle sauces, salsa. wrapped and grilled. served with black beans and sour cream

QUESADILLA

$13.00

Cheddar jack cheese in a 12” flour tortilla served with sides of salsa fresca, Santiago’s cool sauce and black beans.

SOUP AND TACO SPECIAL

$8.26

any taco with any soup or chili. best thing on the menu.

STUFFED POBLANO PEPPER

$13.00

Split poblano pepper, grilled chicken breast, yellow rice, cheddar jack and cotija cheese. Topped with verde aioli and red pepper coulis

TACO

$5.00
TACO COMBO

$16.00

(Choose two) : grilled chicken breast, carne asada, carnitas, spicy shrimp, grilled mahi mahi, swordfish or veggie of the day. Salsa fresca, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack, Santiago’s Cold Sauce in a 6” flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.

VEGGIE BOWL

$13.00

Grilled veggie of the day, yellow rice, beans, greens, salsa fresca, cilantro, topped with cotoja cheese and Santiago’s Cold Sauce

WILD GREEN BOWL

$13.00

Salad greens, tomato, purple onion, cucumber tossed in your choice of Santiago’s Cold Sauce or red wine vinaigrette. Add any protein for $5!

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$17.00

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$23.00

APPETIZER

>CEVICHE

$11.98Out of stock

Fresh squeezed citrus marinated fish and shrimp tossed with tomatoes, cilantro, garlic and jalapeños. Served with house baked pita chips. Until we run out!

>GUACAMOLE

$11.98

Avocados, a bit of pico, garlic and fresh squeezed lime. Made to order.

>HAVANA DIP

$10.00

Slow baked black beans, queso sauce, salsa fresca and cotija cheese. Served with house-baked pita chips. Have it as it is or add some chicken or short rib. Warning: addictive.

>MUSSELS

$14.00

Fresh Maine or PEI mussels sautéed in a garlic jalapeño white wine both with tomatoes and cilantro. Served with two beefy garlic bread halves.

>SOUP

$4.00+

Soup of the Day. No matter what it is, It's good. Feel free to call 603-777-2595 for soup of the day or look on our facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/santiagoshampton

>ST. CORN BOWL

$8.26
>WICKED SHRIMP

$12.00

Tail-on garlic shrimp, served with a sweet, smokey chipotle glaze.

>CHILI

$4.00+

SIDES

BEANS

$3.00

Black beans topped with scallions and cotija cheese

GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

QUESO

$4.00

RICE

$3.00

yellow rice

RICE AND BEANS

$6.00

Black beans topped with scallions and cotija cheese. Yellow rice

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE OF SALSA

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE OF GUAC (2 oz)

$3.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM (2 oz)

$2.00

SIDE COOL SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE CORN/BLACK BEAN SALSA

$4.00

Sliced avocado

$2.00

DESSERT

Mexican Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Ice cream

$4.00

BRUNCH Sunday only!

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

BREAKFAST TACO

$4.00

BREAKFAST TACOS (3)

$10.00

PEPPER STEAK AND EGGS

$15.00

Egg

$3.00

Potato

$4.00

Omelette Quesadilla

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Freshly prepared coastal fare. Savory shrimp, fish, Carne Asada and plenty of veggies. This is our on-line limited takeout menu. We encourage you to dine in with us to enjoy our craft beer on tap and the best margaritas on the seacoast.

Location

20 depot square, Hampton, NH 03842

Directions

