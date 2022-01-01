- Home
- /
- North Hampton
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Los Cantaros
Los Cantaros
32 Reviews
43 Lafayette Rd
North Hampton, NH 03862
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Wings
Dips
Street corn
Botana small 4ppl
4 taquitos cut in half, 4 mini chimis cut in half, 2 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 1 small guacamole dip, 1 small cheese dip, 1 small salsa, 2 small bags of chips.
Botana medium 10ppl
8 taquitos cut in half, 8 mini chimis cut in half, 4 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 1 medium guacamole dip, 1 medium cheese dip, 1 medium salsa, 1 big bags of chips.
Botana big 20ppl
15 taquitos cut in half, 15 mini chimis cut in half, 7 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 2 medium guacamole dip, 2 medium cheese dip, 2 medium salsa, 2 big bags of chips.
NACHOS
Cheese nachos
Nachos topped with cheese.
Bean nachos
Nachos with cheese and beans.
Ground beef nachos
Nachos with cheese and ground beef.
Shredded chicken nachos
Nachos with cheese and shredded chicken.
Shredded beef nachos
Nachos with cheese and shredded beef.
Grilled steak nachos
Nachos with cheese and grilled steak.
Grilled mix nachos
Grilled chicken nachos
Nachos with cheese and grilled chicken.
Grilled veggie nachos
Nachos with cheese, grilled zucchini, squash, yellow peppers, green peppers and onions.
Nachos al pastor
Nachos with cheese and al pastor (marinated pork with pineapple and grilled onions)
Grilled shrimp nachos
Nachos with cheese and shrimp.
Nachos supreme
Nachos with cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos los cantaros
Nachos with cheese, refried beans, grilled chicken, grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
SALADS
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, guacamole and cheese.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled chicken.
Grilled Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled steak.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled shrimp.
SOUPS
A LA CARTE
OR Tamales (2)
Cornmeal dough with a seasoned pork meat filling steamed in corn husks. Served with your choice of salsa & cheese or in the traditional corn husk.
OR Chiles Rellenos (2)
Poblano pepper stuffed with fresh cheese, coated with egg batter and deep fried. Topped with salsa verde and cheese.
OR Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
OR Tacos (3)
Hard, corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
OR Tacos Suave (3)
Soft, flour tortillas with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
OR Quesadillas (2)
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and with your meat choice.
OR Tostadas (2)
Flat deep-fried tortilla topped with your meat choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato and guacamole.
OR Burritos (2)
Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla, oven baked. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
OR Deluxe Burrito (2)
Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
OR Beef & Bean Burrito (2)
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and cheese. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
OR Fried Burrito (2)
Two deep-fried burritos topped with red salsa and cheese.
SIDES
Rice
White Rice
Rice & Beans
Beans
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Fried Bto Chicken
Deep-fried chicken burrito topped with red salsa and cheese.
Deluxe Burrito
One burrito filled with your meat choice. Topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your meat choice. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
Beef & Bean Mix Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with red salsa and cheese.
Quesadilla
One flour tortilla grilled with cheese and your meat preference.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese.
Grilled Quesadilla
One flour tortilla grilled with cheese and your grilled meat preference.
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with fresh cheese, covered in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with salsa verde and cheese.
Enchilada
Single soft corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with red salsa and cheese.
Tostada
Flat deep-fried corn tortilla topped with your meat choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato and tomato.
Tamale
Delicious homemade cornmeal dough with a seasoned pork meat filling steamed in corn husks. Served with your choice of salsa & cheese or in the traditional corn husk.
Hard Taco
Single hard corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.
Soft Taco
Single soft flour tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.
GILLED SHRIMP
GRILLED CHICKEN
GRILLED STEAK
GRILLED VEGETABLES
Large chips
Medium chips
Small chips
Large salsa
Medium salsa
Small salsa
Fries
SLICED AVACADO
CHIKEN
Pollo Los Cantaros
Grilled adobo chicken breast covered with nacho cheese and grilled onions. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Choripollo
Grilled adobo chicken breast topped with nacho cheese and chorizo. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Pollo Con Mole
Grilled adobo chicken breast smothered in our special mole poblano sauce. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Pollo Cozumel
Grilled adobo chicken breast topped with grilled yellow and red peppers and mushrooms. Served with white rice and a guacamole salad.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SUAVE MEAL
3 soft flour tacos with grilled chicken. Served with lettuce and cheese and a side of rice and beans.
BEEF
Carne Azada
Grilled tender rib-eye served with rice & beans, pico the gallo and two flour tortillas on the side.
Steak Cozumel
Porterhouse steak with grilled garlic shrimp, grilled onions, and red and yellow peppers. Served with rice and a tossed salad.
Steak Mexicano
Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a guacamole salad. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Grilled Steak Tacos Suave MEAL
3 soft flour tacos with grilled steak, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Steak & Cheese Burrito
Grilled steak cooked with grilled peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mild red salsa and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans.
SEAFOOD
Pescado Cozumel
Grilled haddock fish served on a bed of rice. Topped with grilled red and yellow peppers. Guacamole salad on the side.
Camaron Cozumel
Grilled marinated shrimp served on a bed of rice. Topped with grilled yellow and red peppers. Guacamole salad on the side.
Veracruz
Grilled shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans and two flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Marisco
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops topped with cheese over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
OR Shrimp tacos
3 soft flour tortillas with grilled shrimp. Topped with your choice of lettuce & cheese, chipotle Mayo & lime cabbage or pico de gallo & salsa. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Taquitos
3 Fried shrimp corn taquitos served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and red mild salsa
OR Fish tacos
3 soft flour tortillas with grilled or fried haddock. Topped with your choice of lettuce & cheese, chipotle Mayo & lime cabbage or pico de gallo & salsa. Served with rice and beans.
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Fish Fajitas
Grilled haddock cooked with zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Mixed Fajitas
Strips of grilled chicken and steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Strips of grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Texas Fajitas
Grilled shrimp, strips of grilled chicken and steak cooked with peppers and onions and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Chik+shrimp fajitas
Grilled strips of chicken and grilled shrimp cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
Stk+shrimp fajitas
Grilled shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.
COMBO PLATES
Combo # 1
One taco, two enchiladas, and rice OR beans.
Combo # 4
One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.
Combo # 5
Two enchiladas and rice & beans.
Combo # 7
One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice & beans.
Combo # 10
Two tacos, rice & beans.
Combo # 11
One burrito, one enchilada and one taco.
Combo # 14
One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale. (Tamale is made with pork inside)
Combo # 18
One burrito, one taco, rice & beans.
Combo # 25
One burrito, one enchilada, rice & beans.
Combo # 26
One enchilada, one burrito and one chile relleno.
Combo # 27
ESPECIALES DE LA CASA
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with red salsa, nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with refried beans.
Grande Burrito
12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.
Taquitos Mexicanos
3 fried corn taquitos with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso fresco.
Enchiladas con Mole
Two mild dark mole salsa chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
3 chicken or ground beef enchiladas topped with red salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Los Cantaros Burrito
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas
Fried pork served with a side of refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, onions, tomato, jalapeños and two flour tortillas.
Mucha Hambre
One burrito, taco, enchilada, tostada, rice and beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
Cazuelon Tapatio
Grilled rib-eye and adobo chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas.
MOLCAJETE
Served in a giant molcajete (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana pepper & jalapeño peppers, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, a side of rice & beans and 6 flour tortillas.
Enchiladas los cantaros
3 cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde & pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
Chile verde
VEGETARIAN
TACOS
MEXICAN STREET TACOS
Five 4-inch corn tortilla tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro, radishes, lime wedges and two salsas. You may choose up to 2 meats.
OR Gringo Hardshell
3 hardshell corn tortilla tacos with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
OR Gringo Soft Shell
3 soft flour tortilla tacos with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
SOPES
OR SOPES Chorizo con Papa
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with chorizo and papa (chorizo and potato), refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
OR SOPES Papa
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with papa (potato), refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
OR SOPES Bean
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
OR SOPES Steak
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with steak, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
OR SOPES Pollo Azado
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
OR SOPES Chorizo
Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.
QUESADILLA SUPREMA
QUESABIRRIAS
Beef birria tacos with melted cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, lime wedges and cosomme to dunk the tacos in.
QUES SUPREMA SHRIMP
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA G STEAK
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA G CHICKEN
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA G VEGETABLES
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA MUSHROOMS
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA Al PASTOR
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and al pastor (pork cooked with pineapple and onion). Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA BIRRIA
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and birria. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA CHEESE
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA GROUND BEEF
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA SHR BEEF
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and shredded beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA SHR CHICKEN
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
QUES SUPREMA SPINACH
QUES SUPREMA PORK
KIDS PLATE
EXTRAS
DESSERT
Churros
3 pieces of fried twisted dough covered in cinnamon sugar. Topped with honey.
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream in a corn flake crust. Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate.
Mexican Cheese Cake
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla. Fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with honey and caramel.
Flan
A classic homemade baked caramel custard.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862