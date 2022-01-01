Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Cantaros

32 Reviews

43 Lafayette Rd

North Hampton, NH 03862

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dips
MEXICAN STREET TACOS
OR Quesadillas (2)

APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$8.95+

Dips

$5.99+

Street corn

$11.00

Botana small 4ppl

$30.00

4 taquitos cut in half, 4 mini chimis cut in half, 2 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 1 small guacamole dip, 1 small cheese dip, 1 small salsa, 2 small bags of chips.

Botana medium 10ppl

$65.00

8 taquitos cut in half, 8 mini chimis cut in half, 4 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 1 medium guacamole dip, 1 medium cheese dip, 1 medium salsa, 1 big bags of chips.

Botana big 20ppl

$125.00

15 taquitos cut in half, 15 mini chimis cut in half, 7 grilled chicken quesadilla cut in 4 pieces, 2 medium guacamole dip, 2 medium cheese dip, 2 medium salsa, 2 big bags of chips.

NACHOS

Cheese nachos

Cheese nachos

$8.50

Nachos topped with cheese.

Bean nachos

$8.49

Nachos with cheese and beans.

Ground beef nachos

Ground beef nachos

$9.99

Nachos with cheese and ground beef.

Shredded chicken nachos

$9.99

Nachos with cheese and shredded chicken.

Shredded beef nachos

$9.99

Nachos with cheese and shredded beef.

Grilled steak nachos

$13.99

Nachos with cheese and grilled steak.

Grilled mix nachos

$13.99

Grilled chicken nachos

$12.50

Nachos with cheese and grilled chicken.

Grilled veggie nachos

$12.50

Nachos with cheese, grilled zucchini, squash, yellow peppers, green peppers and onions.

Nachos al pastor

$13.99

Nachos with cheese and al pastor (marinated pork with pineapple and grilled onions)

Grilled shrimp nachos

$15.99

Nachos with cheese and shrimp.

Nachos supreme

$18.50

Nachos with cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos los cantaros

Nachos los cantaros

$18.50

Nachos with cheese, refried beans, grilled chicken, grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.

SALADS

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, guacamole and cheese.

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and carrots.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled chicken.

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled steak.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled shrimp.

BOWLS

BOWL

BOWL

$15.99

Build your own bowl.

SOUPS

Sopa De Fideo

$6.99

Traditional Mexican tomato-based noodle soup. Garnished with queso fresco.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Topped with crispy tortilla strips. Avocado and shredded cheese on the side.

A LA CARTE

OR Tamales (2)

OR Tamales (2)

$9.99

Cornmeal dough with a seasoned pork meat filling steamed in corn husks. Served with your choice of salsa & cheese or in the traditional corn husk.

OR Chiles Rellenos (2)

$9.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with fresh cheese, coated with egg batter and deep fried. Topped with salsa verde and cheese.

OR Enchiladas (3)

$9.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and cheese.

OR Tacos (3)

$6.99

Hard, corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

OR Tacos Suave (3)

$8.99

Soft, flour tortillas with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

OR Quesadillas (2)

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and with your meat choice.

OR Tostadas (2)

$10.50

Flat deep-fried tortilla topped with your meat choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato and guacamole.

OR Burritos (2)

$10.99

Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla, oven baked. Topped with red salsa and cheese.

OR Deluxe Burrito (2)

$13.99

Your meat choice wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

OR Beef & Bean Burrito (2)

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef and cheese. Topped with red salsa and cheese.

OR Fried Burrito (2)

$10.99

Two deep-fried burritos topped with red salsa and cheese.

SIDES

Rice

$4.25

White Rice

$3.99

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Beans

$4.25

Black Beans

$3.99

Pinto Beans

$3.99

Fried Bto Chicken

$5.99

Deep-fried chicken burrito topped with red salsa and cheese.

Deluxe Burrito

$7.25

One burrito filled with your meat choice. Topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.

Burrito

$5.50

Flour tortilla filled with your meat choice. Topped with red salsa and cheese.

Beef & Bean Mix Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef and refried beans. Topped with red salsa and cheese.

Quesadilla

$7.50

One flour tortilla grilled with cheese and your meat preference.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Flour tortilla grilled with cheese.

Grilled Quesadilla

One flour tortilla grilled with cheese and your grilled meat preference.

Chile Relleno

$5.50

Poblano pepper stuffed with fresh cheese, covered in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with salsa verde and cheese.

Enchilada

$3.75

Single soft corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with red salsa and cheese.

Tostada

$5.50

Flat deep-fried corn tortilla topped with your meat choice, lettuce, cheese, tomato and tomato.

Tamale

$5.50

Delicious homemade cornmeal dough with a seasoned pork meat filling steamed in corn husks. Served with your choice of salsa & cheese or in the traditional corn husk.

Hard Taco

$2.75

Single hard corn tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.

Soft Taco

$3.75

Single soft flour tortilla with your meat choice topped with lettuce and cheese.

GILLED SHRIMP

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.75

GRILLED STEAK

$9.75

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$7.99

Large chips

$8.00

Medium chips

$5.50

Small chips

$3.00

Large salsa

$8.75

Medium salsa

$5.75

Small salsa

$3.25

Fries

$4.50

SLICED AVACADO

$3.00

CHIKEN

Pollo Los Cantaros

Pollo Los Cantaros

$20.99

Grilled adobo chicken breast covered with nacho cheese and grilled onions. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Choripollo

$20.99

Grilled adobo chicken breast topped with nacho cheese and chorizo. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Pollo Con Mole

Pollo Con Mole

$20.99

Grilled adobo chicken breast smothered in our special mole poblano sauce. Served with rice & beans. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Pollo Cozumel

Pollo Cozumel

$21.99

Grilled adobo chicken breast topped with grilled yellow and red peppers and mushrooms. Served with white rice and a guacamole salad.

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SUAVE MEAL

$15.99

3 soft flour tacos with grilled chicken. Served with lettuce and cheese and a side of rice and beans.

BEEF

Carne Azada

$21.50

Grilled tender rib-eye served with rice & beans, pico the gallo and two flour tortillas on the side.

Steak Cozumel

$28.99

Porterhouse steak with grilled garlic shrimp, grilled onions, and red and yellow peppers. Served with rice and a tossed salad.

Steak Mexicano

$23.99

Porterhouse steak served with rice, beans and a guacamole salad. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Grilled Steak Tacos Suave MEAL

$15.99

3 soft flour tacos with grilled steak, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Steak & Cheese Burrito

Steak & Cheese Burrito

$15.99

Grilled steak cooked with grilled peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mild red salsa and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans.

SEAFOOD

Pescado Cozumel

$22.99

Grilled haddock fish served on a bed of rice. Topped with grilled red and yellow peppers. Guacamole salad on the side.

Camaron Cozumel

Camaron Cozumel

$22.99

Grilled marinated shrimp served on a bed of rice. Topped with grilled yellow and red peppers. Guacamole salad on the side.

Veracruz

$22.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans and two flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Marisco

$22.99

Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops topped with cheese over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

OR Shrimp tacos

$19.99

3 soft flour tortillas with grilled shrimp. Topped with your choice of lettuce & cheese, chipotle Mayo & lime cabbage or pico de gallo & salsa. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Taquitos

$15.99

3 Fried shrimp corn taquitos served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and red mild salsa

OR Fish tacos

$19.99

3 soft flour tortillas with grilled or fried haddock. Topped with your choice of lettuce & cheese, chipotle Mayo & lime cabbage or pico de gallo & salsa. Served with rice and beans.

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

Strips of grilled chicken cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Fish Fajitas

$23.99

Grilled haddock cooked with zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Mixed Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$19.99

Strips of grilled chicken and steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$19.99

Strips of grilled steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Texas Fajitas

$22.99

Grilled shrimp, strips of grilled chicken and steak cooked with peppers and onions and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled zucchini, red and yellow peppers and tomato. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Chik+shrimp fajitas

$20.99

Grilled strips of chicken and grilled shrimp cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

Stk+shrimp fajitas

$20.99

Grilled shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions. Served with refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tomato. Two flour tortillas on the side.

COMBO PLATES

Your choice of fillings for all combo items.
Combo # 1

Combo # 1

$13.99

One taco, two enchiladas, and rice OR beans.

Combo # 4

Combo # 4

$13.99

One taco, one enchilada and one tostada.

Combo # 5

Combo # 5

$13.99

Two enchiladas and rice & beans.

Combo # 7

Combo # 7

$13.99

One enchilada, one chile relleno, rice & beans.

Combo # 10

Combo # 10

$13.99

Two tacos, rice & beans.

Combo # 11

Combo # 11

$13.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one taco.

Combo # 14

$13.99

One burrito, one enchilada and one tamale. (Tamale is made with pork inside)

Combo # 18

Combo # 18

$13.99

One burrito, one taco, rice & beans.

Combo # 25

$13.99

One burrito, one enchilada, rice & beans.

Combo # 26

Combo # 26

$13.99

One enchilada, one burrito and one chile relleno.

Combo # 27

$18.99

ESPECIALES DE LA CASA

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with red salsa, nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with refried beans.

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$16.99

12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.

Taquitos Mexicanos

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.50

3 fried corn taquitos with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso fresco.

Enchiladas con Mole

Enchiladas con Mole

$14.99

Two mild dark mole salsa chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$15.99

3 chicken or ground beef enchiladas topped with red salsa, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Los Cantaros Burrito

Los Cantaros Burrito

$15.99

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$21.99

Fried pork served with a side of refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, onions, tomato, jalapeños and two flour tortillas.

Mucha Hambre

Mucha Hambre

$19.99

One burrito, taco, enchilada, tostada, rice and beans. Your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.

Cazuelon Tapatio

$21.99

Grilled rib-eye and adobo chicken served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas.

MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

$34.99

Served in a giant molcajete (lava stone) with grilled rib-eye, marinated chicken, shrimp, scallions, cactus (nopal), banana pepper & jalapeño peppers, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese. Complimented with a guacamole salad, a side of rice & beans and 6 flour tortillas.

Enchiladas los cantaros

Enchiladas los cantaros

$15.99

3 cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde & pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.

Chile verde

$16.99

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Quesadilla suprema

$14.99

Grilled quesadilla with your choice of vegetable. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and a side of rice.

Choice of 3 Vegetarian Plate

$11.99

Choose 3 items and their fillings. Add rice or beans for a small up charge.

TACOS

MEXICAN STREET TACOS

$15.99

Five 4-inch corn tortilla tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro, radishes, lime wedges and two salsas. You may choose up to 2 meats.

OR Gringo Hardshell

$6.99

3 hardshell corn tortilla tacos with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

OR Gringo Soft Shell

$9.99

3 soft flour tortilla tacos with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.

SOPES

OR SOPES Chorizo con Papa

$10.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with chorizo and papa (chorizo and potato), refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

OR SOPES Papa

$8.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with papa (potato), refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

OR SOPES Bean

$8.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

OR SOPES Steak

$10.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with steak, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

OR SOPES Pollo Azado

$10.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with grilled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

OR SOPES Chorizo

$9.99

Order of two thick fried masa tortillas topped with chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, salsa and cheese.

QUESADILLA SUPREMA

QUESABIRRIAS

QUESABIRRIAS

$16.99

Beef birria tacos with melted cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, lime wedges and cosomme to dunk the tacos in.

QUES SUPREMA SHRIMP

$19.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA G STEAK

$17.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA G CHICKEN

$17.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA G VEGETABLES

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA MUSHROOMS

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA Al PASTOR

$17.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and al pastor (pork cooked with pineapple and onion). Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA BIRRIA

$17.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and birria. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA CHEESE

$12.49

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA GROUND BEEF

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA SHR BEEF

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and shredded beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA SHR CHICKEN

$15.99

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.

QUES SUPREMA SPINACH

$14.99

QUES SUPREMA PORK

$16.50

KIDS PLATE

KIDS #1 Burrito & Taco

KIDS #1 Burrito & Taco

$7.99

KIDS #2 Enchilada, Rice&Beans

$7.99

KIDS #3 Taco & Enchilada

$7.99
KIDS #4 Taco, Rice&Beans

KIDS #4 Taco, Rice&Beans

$7.99
KIDS #5 Quesadilla, R&B

KIDS #5 Quesadilla, R&B

$7.99

CHEESE BURGER & FRIES KIDS PLATE

$7.99
HOTDOG & FRIES KIDS PLATE

HOTDOG & FRIES KIDS PLATE

$7.99

CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$7.99

EXTRAS

Lettuce

$1.99

tomatoes

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Cilantro

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

JALAPENOS ( pickled)

$1.99

Jalapenos FRESH

$1.99

Chiles toreados

$3.00

Fajita salad

$4.25

Taco Shell

$1.00

Flr tortilla

$1.50

Corn tortilla

$1.50

Hot tomatillo salsa

$1.50

Hot habanero salsa

$1.50

DESSERT

Churros

$4.99

3 pieces of fried twisted dough covered in cinnamon sugar. Topped with honey.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream in a corn flake crust. Topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate.

Mexican Cheese Cake

$5.49

Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla. Fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with honey and caramel.

Flan

$5.99

A classic homemade baked caramel custard.

To go drinks

Bottle Water

$3.50

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Togo soda

$3.50

Red bull

$3.50

Margarita mix

$19.99

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Horchata

$3.25

Virgin margarita

$4.99

Virgin piña colada

$4.99

Virgin daquiri

$4.99

Rose lemonade

$4.99

Rose soda

$4.99

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate milk

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Location

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862

Directions

Gallery
LOS CANTAROS image
LOS CANTAROS image
LOS CANTAROS image

Similar restaurants in your area

SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Exeter, NH
orange star4.2 • 692
30 Portsmouth Ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Today's Truck Location: Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Wells, ME
orange star4.2 • 598
1517 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Hampton

Seacoast Soups
orange star4.8 • 301
85 Lafayette Rd North Hampton, NH 03862
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Hampton
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston