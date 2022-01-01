North Hampton restaurants you'll love
North Hampton's top cuisines
Must-try North Hampton restaurants
More about Seacoast Soups
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Seacoast Soups
85 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|Popular items
|Caesar Wrap
|$7.00
Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons
|Classic Caesar Salad - Large
|$8.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons (V)
|Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Large
|$12.00
Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*
More about Los Cantaros
Los Cantaros
43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton
|Popular items
|Grande Burrito
|$15.99
12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.
|Taquitos Mexicanos
|$11.50
3 fried corn taquitos with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso fresco.
|BOWL
|$13.99
Build your own bowl.