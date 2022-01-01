Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Hampton restaurants you'll love

Go
North Hampton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Hampton

North Hampton's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try North Hampton restaurants

Seacoast Soups image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Seacoast Soups

85 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 4.8 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Wrap$7.00
Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons
Classic Caesar Salad - Large$8.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons (V)
Our Signature Chinese Chicken Salad - Large$12.00
Shredded Iceberg, Roasted Chicken, Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Crunchy Rice Noodles with a Sweet and Tangy Dressing (GF, DF) *Sorry no modifications*
More about Seacoast Soups
LOS CANTAROS image

 

Los Cantaros

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grande Burrito$15.99
12-inch tortilla filled with rice and beans and your choice of meat. Topped with red salsa and nacho cheese.
Taquitos Mexicanos$11.50
3 fried corn taquitos with shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso fresco.
BOWL$13.99
Build your own bowl.
More about Los Cantaros
Banner pic

 

Donut Love - 112 Lafayette Rd

112 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Donut Love - 112 Lafayette Rd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Hampton

Enchiladas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near North Hampton to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (246 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston