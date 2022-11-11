Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Farm at Eastman's Corner

15 Reviews

$

267 South Rd

Kensington, NH 03833

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO
WHIPPOORWILL BURGER
Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

MTO Hot Sandwich

WHIPPOORWILL BURGER

WHIPPOORWILL BURGER

$10.45

Quarter Pound Burger Made from Whippoorwill Farm Beef, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Our Farm Greens, Tomato, Served on a Brioche Roll

MTO REUBEN

MTO REUBEN

$10.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with Swiss Cheese on Rye

Hot Box Bean Burger

Hot Box Bean Burger

$7.95

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$8.00

Sunrise Burrito

$9.00

Barnyard Burrito

$9.00

MTO Cold Sandwiches

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO

$10.95

Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.45

Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.50

BASIC TUNA

$8.50

MTO Kids Menu

MTO KIDS PB&J

$4.50

Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter on Multi Grain Bread

MTO KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Multi Grain Bread

MTO KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

Elbow Pasta in a Cheese Sauce with Heavy Cream

MTO KIDS HOT DOG

$4.50

All Beef Hot Dog Served on a Toasted Bun

BOWLS AND SALADS

HARVEST BOWL

HARVEST BOWL

$13.00
THAI BOWL

THAI BOWL

$11.95
COBB SALAD BOWL

COBB SALAD BOWL

$13.00
SOUTHWEST BEAN BOWL HOT

SOUTHWEST BEAN BOWL HOT

$13.95Out of stock
BARNYARD BOWL

BARNYARD BOWL

$9.00
SUNRISE BOWL

SUNRISE BOWL

$9.00

Soup

CHICKEN RICE SOUP SM

CHICKEN RICE SOUP SM

$4.95
CHICKEN RICE SOUP MED

CHICKEN RICE SOUP MED

$6.95
CHICKEN RICE SOUP LG

CHICKEN RICE SOUP LG

$13.99

Smoothie

STRAWBERRY BANANA ACAI BERRY

STRAWBERRY BANANA ACAI BERRY

$8.75

Strawberries, Banana, Açaí, Almond Milk.

THE GREEN ONE

THE GREEN ONE

$8.75

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spinach, and Orange Juice.

TROPICAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE

TROPICAL FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$9.25

Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Coconut Water.

THE GARDEN

THE GARDEN

$8.75Out of stock

PUMPKIN SMOOTHIE

$9.75

Paninis

HAM CROISSANT PANINI

HAM CROISSANT PANINI

$10.25

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Thyme on a Croissant.

Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

$9.75

Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread

Italian Pesto

Italian Pesto

$11.25

Farm Made Pesto, Salami, Mortadella, Capicola, Provolone, Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.95

Farm made Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shaved Red Onions, Baby Arugula, Pressed on Thick Cut Multigrain Bread

THANKSGIVING

KELLIE BROOKE FROZEN TURKEY

$84.98+

POPOVERS APPLE PIE

$16.99

POPOVERS PECAN PIE

$16.99

POPOVERS PUMPKIN PIE

$16.99

BUTTERNUT SQUASH - QUART

$9.99

MASHED POTATOES - QUART

$9.99

STUFFING - QUART

$9.99

ALL-BERRY PIE - FROZEN

$19.99
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

267 South Rd, Kensington, NH 03833

Directions

