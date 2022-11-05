Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ohana Kitchen - Exeter

127 Reviews

75 Portsmouth Ave

Unit 407

Exeter, NH 03833

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)

Would you like CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS?

YES! CHOPSTICKS & NAPKINS PLEASE

YES! FORKS AND NAPKINS PLEASE!

NO Utensils Please

Please Add Soy Sauce Packets

Appetizers

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our tofu musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori. Made with Maine Organic Tofu.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso soup base with tofu and green onions

Ahi Poké nachos

$16.99Out of stock

Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli

Chicken Nachos

$14.99Out of stock

Oven roasted chicken mixed with sweet onion, avocado and pineapple garlic teriyaki sauce, topped with edamame, jalapeños, toasted sesame seeds and a sriracha aioli drizzle! Served on our house made wonton chips.

Hawaiian Style Ohana Classic

$11.00

Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and sambal chili relish, all marinated in our Ohana sauce.

Hawaiian Style Spicy Ahi

$11.00

Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and masago, all marinated in our Sriracha Aioli sauce.

Wonton Chips w/Aioli

$4.99Out of stock

Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!

*NEW* Healthful Bowls for 2022

Regular Ohana 30

$16.49

Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds

Large Ohana 30

$18.49

Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds

Regular KETO Bowl

$16.49

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts

Large KETO Bowl

$18.49

Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts

Regular PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$16.49

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

Large PROTEIN POWER Bowl

$18.49

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds

Regular High Protein PLANT Bowl

$13.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds

Large High Protein PLANT Bowl

$15.99

Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds

Signature Poke Bowls And Burritos

Regular Ohana Classic

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce

Large Ohana Classic

$16.99

Larger portion of ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce

Ohana Classic Sushi Burrito

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce

Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli

Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi

$16.99

Larger portion of ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli

Spicy Crunchy Burrito

$14.99

ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli

Regular Miso Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce

Large Miso Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce

Miso Salmon Burrito

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce

Regular Ono Salmon

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce

Large Ono Salmon

$16.99

Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce

Ono Salmon Burrito

$14.99

Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce

Regular Westend Shrimp

$14.99

baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette

Large Westend Shrimp

$16.99

Larger portion of baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette

Westend Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette

Regular Northeast Chicken Poke

$12.99

local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce

Large Northeast Chicken Poke

$14.99

Larger portion of local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce

Northeast Chicken Burrito

$12.99

local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce

Reg. Avocado Grindz

$12.99

avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce

Avocado Grindz Burrito

$12.99

avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce

Regular Soyjoy Bowl

$13.99

Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds

Large Soyjoy Bowl

$15.99

Larger portion of Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds

Soyjoy Burrito

$13.99

Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds served burrito style with sushi rice & nori

Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.99

This special poké bowl is made with chicken, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, green and sweet onions, edamame, toasted black sesame seeds and house-made pineapple garlic Teriyaki sauce.

Large Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

This special poké bowl is made with chicken, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, green and sweet onions, edamame, toasted black sesame seeds and house-made pineapple garlic Teriyaki sauce.

No Limits Poke (BYO)

BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.

BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)

$15.99

NO LIMITS! Large build your own bowl with up to 3 protein choices. Same size bowl, just more protein!

BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)

$13.99

NO LIMITS! Build your own sushi burrito. Up to 2 protein choices made burrito style with white sushi rice & nori

BYO Veggie Bowl

$9.99

BYO Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Kids Menu

BYO Kids Chicken

$8.00

BYO Kids Salmon

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Shrimp

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Tofu

$8.00

BYO Kids Tuna

$11.50

Build your own KIDS! (12 & under please)

BYO Kids Veggie

$7.00

Sides

Spam Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.

Tofu Musubi

$4.00

Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our tofu musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori. Made with Maine Organic Tofu.

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso soup base with tofu and green onions

SEA CHI

$6.00

Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - KIM CHI - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

A delicious healthy seaweed salad free of unnatural dyes and treatments of the re-hydrated, imported salads. Our fermented Seaweed Salad which is clean, healthy, and high in probiotics and other essential nutrients makes for a great snack.

White Rice (side)

$3.00

Quinoa (side)

$4.00

Cauliflower Rice (SIDE)

$4.00

DEEP RIVER Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$1.75

Housemade Wonton Chips w/aioli

$4.99

Drinks

Aqua ViTea Peach Out Kombucha

$3.75Out of stock

Pineapple Kombucha

$3.75Out of stock

GT's Guava Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

GT's Tangerine Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

GT's Ginger Kombucha 16oz

$4.99

Grapefruit Spindrift

$2.50

Pineapple Spindrift

$2.50

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$2.50

Lemon Spindrift

$2.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Lime Spindrift

$2.50

Tea & lemon Spindrift

$2.50

"Everything" Boxed Water

$2.25

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25Out of stock

Coca_cola (Glass bt MEX)

$3.00

Ginger brew Maine Root

$3.00

HoneyBee Blueberry Soda

$3.00

VitaCoco Coconut Water

$4.00

POP Probiotic Wild Berry Soda Water

$3.00

POP Probiotic GingerLemon Soda Water

$3.00

POP Probiotic Lemon Lime Soda Water

$3.00

POP Probiotic Grapefruit Soda Water

$3.00

POP Probiotic OrangeMango Soda Water

$3.00

Desserts

Coconut Haupia

$4.00

A creamy coconut dessert that is made with coconut milk, sugar, corn starch, and salt.

Mango Haupia

$4.50

NEW Strawberry Rhubarb Haupia

$4.00

Blackberry Pineapple Haupia

$4.50

Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup-Write Car Details Below

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your Aloha for the Day

Location

75 Portsmouth Ave, Unit 407, Exeter, NH 03833

Directions

Gallery
Ohana Kitchen image
Banner pic
Ohana Kitchen image
Ohana Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Exeter)
orange starNo Reviews
75 Portsmouth ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Steve's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
100 Portsmouth St. Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Exeter, NH
orange star4.2 • 692
30 Portsmouth Ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Vino e Vivo
orange star5.0 • 577
163 Water Street Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH
orange star4.8 • 497
26 Water St Unit 6 Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Sawbelly Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
156 Epping Road Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Exeter

Las Olas Taqueria - Exeter, NH
orange star4.2 • 692
30 Portsmouth Ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Margarita's - Exeter, NH
orange star4.0 • 586
93 Portsmouth Ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Vino e Vivo
orange star5.0 • 577
163 Water Street Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH
orange star4.8 • 497
26 Water St Unit 6 Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
orange star4.5 • 15
267 South Rd Kensington, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Exeter
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston