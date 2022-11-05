Ohana Kitchen - Exeter
Appetizers
Spam Musubi
Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.
Tofu Musubi
Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our tofu musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori. Made with Maine Organic Tofu.
Miso Soup
Miso soup base with tofu and green onions
Ahi Poké nachos
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Chicken Nachos
Oven roasted chicken mixed with sweet onion, avocado and pineapple garlic teriyaki sauce, topped with edamame, jalapeños, toasted sesame seeds and a sriracha aioli drizzle! Served on our house made wonton chips.
Hawaiian Style Ohana Classic
Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and sambal chili relish, all marinated in our Ohana sauce.
Hawaiian Style Spicy Ahi
Just looking for protein with a little flavor. Our Hawaiian style grab and go makes for a great snack. Just like its signature bowl, the Hawaiian style consists of ahi tuna, green & sweet onions, and masago, all marinated in our Sriracha Aioli sauce.
Wonton Chips w/Aioli
Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!
*NEW* Healthful Bowls for 2022
Regular Ohana 30
Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds
Large Ohana 30
Whole 30 inspired - choice of Baby kale or cauliflower rice with your choice of protein WITH green onion, sweet onion, mint, cilantro, Ohana30 sauce (soy free/sugar free made with coconut aminos), apple, carrot, broccoli, radish, and sesame seeds
Regular KETO Bowl
Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts
Large KETO Bowl
Keto inspired bowl! Cauliflower rice base with your choice of protein mixed with avocado, green & sweet onion, cilantro & chopped kale tossed in Sriracha aioli with with cucumber, Maine kelp, bean sprouts, sesame seeds & Macadamia nuts
Regular PROTEIN POWER Bowl
Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds
Large PROTEIN POWER Bowl
Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with your choice of protein, avocado, edamame, chopped kale & Ohana sauce topped with sweet potato, Sea-Chi (Maine kelp based Kim-Chi), roasted pepitas & sesame seeds
Regular High Protein PLANT Bowl
Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds
Large High Protein PLANT Bowl
Quinoa base (lots o' protein) with sweet potato, edamame, broccoli, carrots, chopped kale, pickled ginger & bean sprouts tossed in Ohana 30 sauce (soy free/sugar free) topped with crispy garlic & sesame seeds
Signature Poke Bowls And Burritos
Regular Ohana Classic
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Large Ohana Classic
Larger portion of ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Ohana Classic Sushi Burrito
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi
Larger portion of ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Spicy Crunchy Burrito
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Regular Miso Salmon
Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
Large Miso Salmon
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
Miso Salmon Burrito
Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
Regular Ono Salmon
Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
Large Ono Salmon
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
Ono Salmon Burrito
Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
Regular Westend Shrimp
baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette
Large Westend Shrimp
Larger portion of baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette
Westend Shrimp Burrito
baby shrimp, scallions, cilantro, pineapple,edamame, cucumbers, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, ginger chili vinaigrette
Regular Northeast Chicken Poke
local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
Large Northeast Chicken Poke
Larger portion of local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
Northeast Chicken Burrito
local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
Reg. Avocado Grindz
avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce
Avocado Grindz Burrito
avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce
Regular Soyjoy Bowl
Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds
Large Soyjoy Bowl
Larger portion of Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds
Soyjoy Burrito
Maine Organic Tofu mixed with edamame & green onion in our Ginger Chili Vinaigrette topped with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, micro greens & sesame seeds served burrito style with sushi rice & nori
Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
This special poké bowl is made with chicken, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, green and sweet onions, edamame, toasted black sesame seeds and house-made pineapple garlic Teriyaki sauce.
Large Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
This special poké bowl is made with chicken, broccoli, red cabbage, carrots, green and sweet onions, edamame, toasted black sesame seeds and house-made pineapple garlic Teriyaki sauce.
No Limits Poke (BYO)
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
BYO Poke Bowl Large (3 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Large build your own bowl with up to 3 protein choices. Same size bowl, just more protein!
BYO Sushi Burrito Regular (2 Protein)
NO LIMITS! Build your own sushi burrito. Up to 2 protein choices made burrito style with white sushi rice & nori
BYO Veggie Bowl
BYO Veggie Burrito
Kids Menu
Sides
SEA CHI
Atlantic Sea Farm Sea Chi - KIM CHI - Fermented Maine seaweed with cabbage & a hint of spice. Love Kim chi? Try this!
Seaweed Salad
A delicious healthy seaweed salad free of unnatural dyes and treatments of the re-hydrated, imported salads. Our fermented Seaweed Salad which is clean, healthy, and high in probiotics and other essential nutrients makes for a great snack.
White Rice (side)
Quinoa (side)
Cauliflower Rice (SIDE)
DEEP RIVER Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Housemade Wonton Chips w/aioli
Drinks
Aqua ViTea Peach Out Kombucha
Pineapple Kombucha
GT's Guava Kombucha 16oz
GT's Tangerine Kombucha 16oz
GT's Ginger Kombucha 16oz
Grapefruit Spindrift
Pineapple Spindrift
Raspberry Lime Spindrift
Lemon Spindrift
Spindrift Orange Mango
Lime Spindrift
Tea & lemon Spindrift
"Everything" Boxed Water
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Coca_cola (Glass bt MEX)
Ginger brew Maine Root
HoneyBee Blueberry Soda
VitaCoco Coconut Water
POP Probiotic Wild Berry Soda Water
POP Probiotic GingerLemon Soda Water
POP Probiotic Lemon Lime Soda Water
POP Probiotic Grapefruit Soda Water
POP Probiotic OrangeMango Soda Water
Desserts
