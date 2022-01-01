Go
Village Idiot Pub - Patchogue

8 East Main Street

Popular Items

Cajun Seared Tuna$17.53
cajun seasoned ahi tuna, served over a bed of mixed greens with wasabi mayo and teriyaki drizzle
Bodacious Tot-Tots$11.34
tater tots loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon & fresh chives, drizzled with ranch dreaaing, served with sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.50
shredded chicken, blend of cheese & buffalo sauce in a bread bowl, served with celery, carrots & tortilla chips
Cup Soup of the Day$7.22
Patchogue NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
