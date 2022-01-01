WaBa Grill

Woody's Classic Grill

No reviews yet

Woody’s Classic Grill opened its doors on October 1st, 2018 in the city of Grand Terrace, CA. Woody’s Classic Grill is a full service 50’s – 60’s beach and surfing restaurant concept themed after the Woodies wood-paneled car of that era. Step inside and you will be transported to a decade where life was simple, people were friendly, and the music was FUN! Woody’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and features over 100 different selections such as appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pastas, gourmet burgers, barbeque, entrees, steaks, seafood, and decadent desserts.

