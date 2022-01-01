Wagon Train BBQ
Wagon Train BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
671 Mariaville Rd. • $$
Location
671 Mariaville Rd.
Schenectady NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 8:30 pm
